Tesco Cooked Smoked Bacon Strips 70G

Tesco Cooked Smoked Bacon Strips 70G
£ 3.00
£4.29/100g

Offer

35g contains
  • Energy657kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1878.03kJ (450.09kcal)

Product Description

  • Cooked smoked bacon strips.
  • Cooked Smoked Bacon Strips ADD SOME crunch to your Caeser salad OR STACK UP YOUR BURGER TOPPINGS
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Prepared from 248g of Pork per 100g of Cooked Bacon.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains35g contains
Energy1878.03kJ (450.09kcal)657.31kJ (157.53kcal)
Fat27.47g9.61g
Saturates9.08g3.18g
Carbohydrate1.23g.43g
Sugars.10g.04g
Fibre1.03g.36g
Protein48.97g17.14g
Salt6.09g2.13g

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

All Supermarkets Should Sell This

5 stars

This is just excellent ready to eat as it is, in a sandwich or add to meals. Saves on the gas or electric to cook it. Plus no cooking smell in the kitchen or cleaning the grill nor washing up. More supermarkets should sell cooked bacon.

Horrible!

1 stars

Unbelievably greasy! Absolutely vile. Never again.

Was a good product if expensive then they changed it!

1 stars

Was a good product if expensive then they changed it, lowered the quality, not the price and now its rubbish so stopped buying it.

My kids love this product. But I think it expensiv

5 stars

My kids love this product. But I think it expensive

Very moreish

5 stars

Really tasty, salty, crispy bacon for sandwiches. You don't get this kind of crispness with frying bacon - not without burning it anyway - so this makes a nice change. You get quite a bit in the packet, enough for 2.1/2 sandwiches without scrimping.

