Tesco Cooked Smoked Bacon Strips 70G

All Supermarkets Should Sell This
This is just excellent ready to eat as it is, in a sandwich or add to meals. Saves on the gas or electric to cook it. Plus no cooking smell in the kitchen or cleaning the grill nor washing up. More supermarkets should sell cooked bacon.
Horrible!
Unbelievably greasy! Absolutely vile. Never again.
Was a good product if expensive then they changed it!
Was a good product if expensive then they changed it, lowered the quality, not the price and now its rubbish so stopped buying it.
My kids love this product. But I think it expensive
Very moreish
Really tasty, salty, crispy bacon for sandwiches. You don't get this kind of crispness with frying bacon - not without burning it anyway - so this makes a nice change. You get quite a bit in the packet, enough for 2.1/2 sandwiches without scrimping.