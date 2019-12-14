Tesco New York Bbq Pulled Pork 180G
- Energy748kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars8.6g10%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 197kcal
Product Description
- Cooked, pulled pork with a sachet of barbecue sauce.
- With BBQ Sauce Pork shoulder seasoned with spices and slow cooked
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pulled Pork (72%), BBQ Sauce (28%).
Pulled Pork contains: Pork, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Molasses, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Yeast Extract, Smoked Paprika, Chilli, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
BBQ Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Tomato, Dried Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Water, Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoked Salt, Sea Salt, Garlic, Chilli Pepper, Oregano, Paprika, Coriander, Black Pepper, Cumin, Clove Extract.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened,consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 1 min 40 secs, 1 min 30 secs, Heating (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
May be eaten hot or cold.
If heating, peel back film lid, mix sauce with meat and replace film lid. 800W 1 minute 40 seconds / 900W 1 minute 30 seconds
Place pack on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (90g)
|Energy
|831kJ / 197kcal
|748kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|13.5g
|Sugars
|9.5g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|21.6g
|19.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
