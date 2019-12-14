By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco New York Bbq Pulled Pork 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco New York Bbq Pulled Pork 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 a pack (90g)
  • Energy748kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, pulled pork with a sachet of barbecue sauce.
  • With BBQ Sauce Pork shoulder seasoned with spices and slow cooked
  • With BBQ Sauce Pork shoulder seasoned with spices and slow cooked
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pulled Pork (72%), BBQ Sauce (28%).

Pulled Pork contains: Pork, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Molasses, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Yeast Extract, Smoked Paprika, Chilli, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

BBQ Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Tomato, Dried Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Water, Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoked Salt, Sea Salt, Garlic, Chilli Pepper, Oregano, Paprika, Coriander, Black Pepper, Cumin, Clove Extract.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened,consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 1 min 40 secs, 1 min 30 secs, Heating (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
May be eaten hot or cold.
If heating, peel back film lid, mix sauce with meat and replace film lid. 800W 1 minute 40 seconds / 900W 1 minute 30 seconds
Place pack on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pack (90g)
Energy831kJ / 197kcal748kJ / 177kcal
Fat5.4g4.9g
Saturates1.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate15.0g13.5g
Sugars9.5g8.6g
Fibre1.1g1.0g
Protein21.6g19.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Bbq Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Cooked Smoked Bacon Strips 70G

£ 3.00
£4.29/100g

Offer

Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here