By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Marinated King Prawn Selection with Lime Crème Fraîche 400g Serves 4

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Marinated King Prawn Selection with Lime Crème Fraîche 400g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£20.00/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy596kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 596kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a chilli and coriander marinade, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a barbecue marinade, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a tikka marinade and a crème fraîche and lime dip.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Ideal for party spreads, this medley of cooked, peeled king prawns comes in four different flavours (plain as well as marinated in tikka, barbecue, chilli and coriander) and is paired with a lime crème fraîche dip. Serves 4 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cooked and peeled, tikka, BBQ flavour, chilli & coriander king prawns
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked and Peeled King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Chilli and Coriander King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (86%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Dried Red Pepper, Cornflour, Chilli Flakes, Cayenne Pepper.

Smoky Barbecue King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (83%), Onion Purée, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Water, Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Juniper Berries, Chilli Flakes.

Tikka King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (86%), Water, Onion Purée, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Tomato Paste, Caster Sugar, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cornflour, Cinnamon Powder, White Pepper, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder.

Crème Fraîche and Lime Dip: Crème Fraîche (Milk) (47%), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Lime Juice (7%), Dried Egg Yolk, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove sleeve and film and serve.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (100g)
Energy596kJ / 143kcal596kJ / 143kcal
Fat8.6g8.6g
Saturates2.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein16.0g16.0g
Salt1.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Prepared Vegetable Selection 2.7kg Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£4.45/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Pigs in Blankets 36 Pieces Serves 12

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.86/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Sausage and Stuffing Selection 1.5kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£6.67/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here