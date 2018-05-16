Tesco Marinated King Prawn Selection with Lime Crème Fraîche 400g Serves 4
Typical values per 100g: Energy 596kJ / 143kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a chilli and coriander marinade, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a barbecue marinade, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a tikka marinade and a crème fraîche and lime dip.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Ideal for party spreads, this medley of cooked, peeled king prawns comes in four different flavours (plain as well as marinated in tikka, barbecue, chilli and coriander) and is paired with a lime crème fraîche dip. Serves 4 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Cooked and peeled, tikka, BBQ flavour, chilli & coriander king prawns
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked and Peeled King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Chilli and Coriander King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (86%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Dried Red Pepper, Cornflour, Chilli Flakes, Cayenne Pepper.
Smoky Barbecue King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (83%), Onion Purée, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Water, Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Juniper Berries, Chilli Flakes.
Tikka King Prawns: King Prawn (Crustacean) (86%), Water, Onion Purée, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Tomato Paste, Caster Sugar, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cornflour, Cinnamon Powder, White Pepper, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder.
Crème Fraîche and Lime Dip: Crème Fraîche (Milk) (47%), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Lime Juice (7%), Dried Egg Yolk, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film and serve.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|596kJ / 143kcal
|596kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|16.0g
|16.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
