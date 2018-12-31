Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Side with a Mulled Ruby Port, Red Wine and Cranberry Glaze 1.16kg Serves 8

Fantastic
Wow beautiful wish you could buy this during the year with a different dressing
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ / 190kcal
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (86%), Sugar, Orange, Red Wine, Cranberry, Ruby Port, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Orange Oil, Thyme, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Oil, Thyme Extract, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 28-32 mins
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 28-32 mins Place the salmon on a foil lined baking tray on middle shelf of pre-heated oven. Cover with foil and leave to stand on warm baking tray for 5 minutes before serving carefully with a fish slice. To heat the glaze, simply place the sachet in a cup of boiling water for 1-2 minutes. Drizzle over the salmon to serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
8 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
1.16kg
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|793kJ / 190kcal
|944kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|19.8g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, skin removed 1160g pack typically weighs 952g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain orange pips.
