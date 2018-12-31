By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Side with a Mulled Ruby Port, Red Wine and Cranberry Glaze 1.16kg Serves 8

5(1)Write a review
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 20.00
£1.73/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy944kJ 226kcal
    11%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ / 190kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) side with orange and thyme and a mulled ruby port, red wine and cranberry glaze, topped with caramelised orange slices.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. An impressive side of salmon, infused with orange and thyme and hand finished with caramelised orange slices. Roast in the oven, then drizzle with the festive mulled cranberry, port and red wine glaze. Serves 8 Our Tesco Finest salmon is RSPCA assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • with a Mulled Ruby Port, Red Wine and Cranberry Glaze
  • Pack size: 1160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (86%), Sugar, Orange, Red Wine, Cranberry, Ruby Port, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Orange Oil, Thyme, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Oil, Thyme Extract, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 28-32 mins
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 28-32 mins Place the salmon on a foil lined baking tray on middle shelf of pre-heated oven. Cover with foil and leave to stand on warm baking tray for 5 minutes before serving carefully with a fish slice. To heat the glaze, simply place the sachet in a cup of boiling water for 1-2 minutes. Drizzle over the salmon to serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging and place sachets to one side for later.
  • Inserts are used at the bottom of this pack, please retain in tray when removing salmon.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain orange pips.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.16kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy793kJ / 190kcal944kJ / 226kcal
Fat10.0g11.9g
Saturates1.6g1.9g
Carbohydrate4.8g5.7g
Sugars4.2g5.0g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein19.8g23.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, skin removed 1160g pack typically weighs 952g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic

5 stars

Wow beautiful wish you could buy this during the year with a different dressing

