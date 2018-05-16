Tesco Finest Four Coquille St Jacques 520g Serves 4

- Energy937kJ 224kcal11%
Product Description
- 4 Scallop shells filled with king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) and scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica) in a cream, white wine and cheese sauce, topped with gluten free cheese and chive crumb.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. A luxurious French starter of velvety scallops and plump, juicy king prawns in a smooth, creamy white wine sauce. The dish is finished with a crisp, golden gluten free cheese and chive crumb. Serves 4 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Velvety scallops and plump, juicy king prawns in a smooth, creamy white wine sauce. Finished with a crisp, golden cheese and chive gluten free crumb.
- Pack size: 520g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Scallop (Mollusc) (15%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Rice Flour, Ripened Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (5%), Gram Flour, White Wine (5%), Butter (Milk), Fish Stock [Water, Fish Extract, Leek, Onion, Lemon, Parsley, Black Peppercorns, Fennel Seed], Cornflour, Shallot, Chive, Salt, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 20-25 mins
Remove sleeve, film lid and black plastic insert, return coquilles to foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Caution: Take care removing from oven as shells will be hot
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Take care removing from oven as shells will be hot.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shell (125g**)
|Energy
|750kJ / 179kcal
|937kJ / 224kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|12.0g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.4g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|10.3g
|12.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 268g typically weighs 250g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Take care removing from oven as shells will be hot.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
