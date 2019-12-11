Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 750G
Product Description
- Light Devon Custard
- From our home to yours...
- "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking.
- It's what makes Ambrosia special.
- We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
- Made in our Ambrosia creamery, Devon
- Less than 2% fat
- Creamy & delicious
- 100% natural flavours
- 35% less fat than Ambrosia Devon custard
- A source of calcium
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk content 75%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes delicious hot or cold...
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Careline: UK 0800 3282121
- ROI - 1800 93 2814 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Portion
|Energy
|383kJ/91kcal
|479kJ/114kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|19.8g
|of which sugars
|11.1g
|13.9g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.14g
|Calcium
|100mg (13% RI)
|125mg (16% RI)
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
