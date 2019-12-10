By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Mini Tart Select 9 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Mini Tart Select 9 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£0.33/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Each maple flavoured tart contains
  • Energy313kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1839kJ / 439kcal

Product Description

  • Selection pack contains 3 of each: Mni all butter pastry cases filled with mincemeat infused with COURVOISIERⓇ VS Cognac, brandy and port topped with lattice lid. Mini all butter pastry cases filled with spiced rum mincemeat topped with pastry tree. Mini all butter pastry cases filled with rhubarb & ginger filling topped with cinnamon crumble. All decorated with sweet sugar dusting.
  • 3 Traditional, 3 Spiced Rum & Rhubarb and Ginger * Three carefully chosen festive flavours complement the all butter pastry in these mince pies. Choose from spiced rum, rhubarb & ginger or classic mincemeat infused with COURVOISIERⓇ VS Cognac.

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1839kJ / 439kcal313kJ / 75kcal
Fat20.7g3.5g
Saturates13.3g2.3g
Carbohydrate55.8g9.5g
Sugars37.1g6.3g
Fibre4.3g0.7g
Protein5.3g0.9g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

  • One lattice mince pie
    • Energy341kJ 81kcal
      4%
    • Fat3.1g
      4%
    • Saturates2.2g
      11%
    • Sugars6.5g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 403kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (42%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Currants, Glucose Syrup, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (3%), Sunflower Oil, Apple, Brandy (1.5%), Cherries, Cornflour, Port (1%), Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice (Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Ginger, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove), Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Orange Oil], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lattice mince pie
    Energy1690kJ / 403kcal341kJ / 81kcal
    Fat15.5g3.1g
    Saturates10.7g2.2g
    Carbohydrate60.1g12.1g
    Sugars32.2g6.5g
    Fibre2.4g0.5g
    Protein4.5g0.9g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One spiced rum tart
    • Energy331kJ 79kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars4.9g
      5%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1682kJ / 400kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (43%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Spiced Rum (4%), Humectant (Glycerol), Dates (2%), Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Currants, Lemon Peel, Ginger, Mixed Spice (Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Ginger, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove), Sunflower Oil, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne spiced rum tart
    Energy1682kJ / 400kcal331kJ / 79kcal
    Fat14.7g2.9g
    Saturates10.4g2.1g
    Carbohydrate61.3g12.1g
    Sugars25.1g4.9g
    Fibre2.6g0.5g
    Protein4.4g0.9g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One rhubarb & ginger tart
    • Energy271kJ 65kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.5g
      4%
    • Saturates1.7g
      9%
    • Sugars3.9g
      4%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 392kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Rhubarb and Ginger Filling (48%) [Sugar, Rhubarb, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Apple, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (14%), Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Cinnamon, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne rhubarb & ginger tart
    Energy1645kJ / 392kcal271kJ / 65kcal
    Fat15.1g2.5g
    Saturates10.2g1.7g
    Carbohydrate59.0g9.7g
    Sugars23.7g3.9g
    Fibre2.1g0.4g
    Protein3.8g0.6g
    Salt0.4g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Mini Mince Pies 12 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.15/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Festive Pastry Tarts 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£0.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.29/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Stollen Bites 9 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£0.33/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here