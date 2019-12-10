Tesco Finest Mini Tart Select 9 Pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1839kJ / 439kcal
Product Description
- Selection pack contains 3 of each: Mni all butter pastry cases filled with mincemeat infused with COURVOISIERⓇ VS Cognac, brandy and port topped with lattice lid. Mini all butter pastry cases filled with spiced rum mincemeat topped with pastry tree. Mini all butter pastry cases filled with rhubarb & ginger filling topped with cinnamon crumble. All decorated with sweet sugar dusting.
- 3 Traditional, 3 Spiced Rum & Rhubarb and Ginger * Three carefully chosen festive flavours complement the all butter pastry in these mince pies. Choose from spiced rum, rhubarb & ginger or classic mincemeat infused with COURVOISIERⓇ VS Cognac.
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Number of uses
9 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1839kJ / 439kcal
|313kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|20.7g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|13.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|9.5g
|Sugars
|37.1g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.3g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 403kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (42%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Currants, Glucose Syrup, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (3%), Sunflower Oil, Apple, Brandy (1.5%), Cherries, Cornflour, Port (1%), Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice (Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Ginger, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove), Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Orange Oil], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One lattice mince pie Energy 1690kJ / 403kcal 341kJ / 81kcal Fat 15.5g 3.1g Saturates 10.7g 2.2g Carbohydrate 60.1g 12.1g Sugars 32.2g 6.5g Fibre 2.4g 0.5g Protein 4.5g 0.9g Salt 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1682kJ / 400kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (43%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Spiced Rum (4%), Humectant (Glycerol), Dates (2%), Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Currants, Lemon Peel, Ginger, Mixed Spice (Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Ginger, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove), Sunflower Oil, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One spiced rum tart Energy 1682kJ / 400kcal 331kJ / 79kcal Fat 14.7g 2.9g Saturates 10.4g 2.1g Carbohydrate 61.3g 12.1g Sugars 25.1g 4.9g Fibre 2.6g 0.5g Protein 4.4g 0.9g Salt 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 392kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rhubarb and Ginger Filling (48%) [Sugar, Rhubarb, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Apple, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (14%), Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Cinnamon, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One rhubarb & ginger tart Energy 1645kJ / 392kcal 271kJ / 65kcal Fat 15.1g 2.5g Saturates 10.2g 1.7g Carbohydrate 59.0g 9.7g Sugars 23.7g 3.9g Fibre 2.1g 0.4g Protein 3.8g 0.6g Salt 0.4g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
