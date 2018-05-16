Calcot Manor Bamboo Moisturising Socks

Product Description
- Super Soft Bamboo Socks
- As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
- 93% Viscose Fibre (Bamboo)
- 7% Elastane
- Naturally gentle feel me!
- Softly woven socks for use with moisturising cream
- During wear, the heat helps sooth tired feet and moisture is retained more efficiently
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Apply your favourite lotion and slip your foot into the sock. Use overnight or 2-3 times a week for 20 minutes.
- Care Instructions: Wash dark colours separately. Wash before use.
- Machine wash at 40°C and hang to dry naturally.
- Please retain for future reference.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- www.calcotmanor.co.uk
