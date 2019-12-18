By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers & Friends Small Selection Pack 92.5G

image 1 of Maltesers & Friends Small Selection Pack 92.5G

£ 1.00
£1.09/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milky Way - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • A sackload of chocolate for the whole family: Bars of Milky Way, Twix, Mars, plus two bags of Maltesers
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
  • Milky Way
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
  • Mars
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
  • Twix
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
  • Maltesers
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 19.5g
  • Perfect as a Christmas stocking filler or as festive treat
  • May your christmas be merry and light
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 92.5g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

Net Contents

92.5g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy 1861kJ335kJ (4%)
    -443kcal80kcal (4%)
    Fat 16g2.8g (4%)
    of which saturates 7.6g1.4g (7%)
    Carbohydrate 71g13g (5%)
    of which sugars 62g11g (12%)
    Protein 3.9g0.7g (1%)
    Salt 0.43g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
    Energy 2108kJ411kJ (5%)
    -503kcal98kcal (5%)
    Fat 25g4.8g (7%)
    of which saturates 15g3.0g (15%)
    Carbohydrate 62g12g (4%)
    of which sugars 53g10g (11%)
    Protein 8.1g1.6g (3%)
    Salt 0.41g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
    Energy 2064kJ413kJ (5%)
    -493kcal99kcal (5%)
    Fat 24g4.7g (7%)
    of which saturates 14g2.8g (14%)
    Carbohydrate 65g13g (5%)
    of which sugars 49g9.8g (11%)
    Protein 4.3g0.9g (2%)
    Salt 0.41g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 15.5g (%*)
    Energy 1864kJ289kJ (3%)
    -443kcal69kcal (3%)
    Fat 15g2.3g (3%)
    of which saturates 7.2g1.1g (6%)
    Carbohydrate 73g11g (4%)
    of which sugars 66g10g (11%)
    Protein 3.3g0.5g (1%)
    Salt 0.53g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

