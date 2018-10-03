By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Soya Junior Multipack 6X1l

1(1)Write a review
Alpro Soya Junior Multipack 6X1l
£ 7.75
£1.30/litre

Product Description

  • Soya drink for children from 1 year onwards, with added minerals and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Growing Up Drink*
  • *For normal growth
  • Calcium, vitamin D and Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. Iodine contributes to the normal growth of children.
  • Now in Handy Size
  • Try our smaller packs.
  • U.H.T.
  • Protein, calcium, vit. C+D, iodine, iron & low in sugars
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Pack size: 6l
  • Calcium, vitamin D and Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
  • Iodine contributes to the normal growth of children
  • Low in sugars

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maltodextrin, Hulled Soya Beans (4.9%), Raw Cane Sugar, Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Monopotassium Phosphate), Flavourings, Vitamins (C, Riboflavin (B2), B12, D2), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Iron Pyrophosphate, Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening and before 'best before' date (see top of pack). Do not freeze!

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • UK 0333 300 0900
  • ROI 1800 992 878

Net Contents

6 x 1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 250 ml
Energy 269 kJ / 64 kcal673 kJ / 160 kcal
Fat 2.2 g5.5 g
Saturates 0.4 g1 g
Carbohydrate 8.3 g20.8 g
Sugars 2.5 g6.3 g
Fibre 0.4 g1.0 g
Protein 2.5 g6.3 g
Salt 0.04 g0.10 g
D 1.50 µg (30%*)3.75 µg (75%*)
C 12 mg (15%*)30 mg (38%*)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg (15%*)0.53 mg (38%*)
B12 0.38 µg (15%*)0.95 µg (38%*)
Calcium 120 mg (15%*)300 mg (38%*)
Iron2.1 mg (15%*)5.3 mg (38%*)
Iodine 24.5 µg (16%*)61.3 µg (41%*)
of which--
Vitamins:--
Minerals:--
* = of the nutrient reference values--
This pack contains 4 servings--
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

too much sugar to give to toddlers as their main d

1 stars

too much sugar to give to toddlers as their main drink

