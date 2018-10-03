Alpro Soya Junior Multipack 6X1l

too much sugar to give to toddlers as their main d
too much sugar to give to toddlers as their main drink
Water, Maltodextrin, Hulled Soya Beans (4.9%), Raw Cane Sugar, Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Monopotassium Phosphate), Flavourings, Vitamins (C, Riboflavin (B2), B12, D2), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Iron Pyrophosphate, Potassium Iodide
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening and before 'best before' date (see top of pack). Do not freeze!
Made in the EU
This pack contains 4 servings
6 x 1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 250 ml
|Energy
|269 kJ / 64 kcal
|673 kJ / 160 kcal
|Fat
|2.2 g
|5.5 g
|Saturates
|0.4 g
|1 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3 g
|20.8 g
|Sugars
|2.5 g
|6.3 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|1.0 g
|Protein
|2.5 g
|6.3 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|0.10 g
|D
|1.50 µg (30%*)
|3.75 µg (75%*)
|C
|12 mg (15%*)
|30 mg (38%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg (15%*)
|0.53 mg (38%*)
|B12
|0.38 µg (15%*)
|0.95 µg (38%*)
|Calcium
|120 mg (15%*)
|300 mg (38%*)
|Iron
|2.1 mg (15%*)
|5.3 mg (38%*)
|Iodine
|24.5 µg (16%*)
|61.3 µg (41%*)
|of which
|-
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|* = of the nutrient reference values
|-
|-
|-
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
|-
