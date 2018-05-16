By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phd Diet Whey Bar Double Chocolate 65G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Phd Diet Whey Bar Double Chocolate 65G
£ 2.50
£3.85/100g

Product Description

  • Delicious high protein bar containing a milk chocolate flavour centre with dark chocolate caramel & crispies, wrapped in a milk chocolate coating, with L-Carnitine and sweeteners.
  • Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
  • High protein
  • Low impact carbs
  • Added L-Carnitine
  • 199 calories
  • 20g protein
  • 1.4g sugar
  • Pack size: 65G
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (14%) (Sweeteners (Isomalt, Sucralose), Sustainable Palm and Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Flavouring), Humectant (Glycerol), Chocolate Flavoured Caramel (10.5%) (Sweetener (Maltitol), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Bamboo Fibre, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (E202), Acid (Citric Acid)), Hydrolyzed Collagen, Protein Crisps (Soya Protein, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Inulin, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, L-Carnitine, Salt, Antioxidant (Natural Mixed Tocopherols), Zinc Oxide

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Eggs and Peanuts

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.
  • www.phd-supplements.com

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65g bar
Energy 1286kJ/307kcal836kJ/199kcal
Fat 7.9g5.2g
Of which saturates 5.5g3.6g
Carbohydrate 30g19g
Of which sugars 2.1g1.4g
Of which polyols 25g16g
Fibre 15g9.6g
Protein 31g20g
Salt 0.58g0.38g
Calcium 274mg (34%*)178mg (22%*)
Zinc 3.6mg (36%*)2.4mg (24%*)
L-Carnitine392mg255mg
Also provides:--
*Daily Reference Intake--

