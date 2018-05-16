Phd Diet Whey Bar Double Chocolate 65G

Product Description
- Delicious high protein bar containing a milk chocolate flavour centre with dark chocolate caramel & crispies, wrapped in a milk chocolate coating, with L-Carnitine and sweeteners.
- Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- High protein
- Low impact carbs
- Added L-Carnitine
- 199 calories
- 20g protein
- 1.4g sugar
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (14%) (Sweeteners (Isomalt, Sucralose), Sustainable Palm and Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Flavouring), Humectant (Glycerol), Chocolate Flavoured Caramel (10.5%) (Sweetener (Maltitol), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Bamboo Fibre, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (E202), Acid (Citric Acid)), Hydrolyzed Collagen, Protein Crisps (Soya Protein, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Inulin, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, L-Carnitine, Salt, Antioxidant (Natural Mixed Tocopherols), Zinc Oxide
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Eggs and Peanuts
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Return to
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
- www.phd-supplements.com
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65g bar
|Energy
|1286kJ/307kcal
|836kJ/199kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|5.2g
|Of which saturates
|5.5g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|19g
|Of which sugars
|2.1g
|1.4g
|Of which polyols
|25g
|16g
|Fibre
|15g
|9.6g
|Protein
|31g
|20g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.38g
|Calcium
|274mg (34%*)
|178mg (22%*)
|Zinc
|3.6mg (36%*)
|2.4mg (24%*)
|L-Carnitine
|392mg
|255mg
|Also provides:
|-
|-
|*Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
