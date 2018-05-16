Benecol Dairy Free Tropical Yogurt Dark 6X67.5G

- Energy129kJ 31kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 197kJ/47kcal
Product Description
- Tropical fruit flavoured soya drink with added plant stanols, sugars and sweetener.
- Visit www.benecol.co.uk or www.benecol.ie for more tips on healthy lifestyle choices.
- Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. A daily intake of 1.5-3.0g plant stanols lowers cholesterol in 2-3 weeks. Each Benecol® soya drink provides 2.0g of plant stanols, so 1 soya drink a day lowers cholesterol when consumed with a meal as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes your '5 a day'.
- Your Delicious One a Day:
- With just one Benecol yogurt drink a day you can lower your cholesterol in 2-3 weeks thanks to our unique plant stanols. Each bottle also contains an extra boost of heart healthy vitamin B1*, which is shown to help maintain normal heart function.
- *Vitamin B1 contributes to normal function of the heart.
- Package recycling: The wrap is made of cardboard and the bottles are made of plastic. Please check local recycling guidelines.
- Benecol® is a registered trademark of Raisio Plc, Finland.
- Dairy free
- Proven to Lower Cholesterol
- Low in saturated fat
- One bottle a day to lower cholesterol
- Cholesterol lowering soya drink with added plant stanols and tropical fruit flavour
- No artificial colours or flavours
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- For optimal effect, enjoy with food
- Pack size: 405G
- Vitamin B1 contributes to normal function of the heart
Information
Ingredients
Water, Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 3%), Fruit Juices 4.5% (Pineapple 1.5%, Orange 1.5%, Passion Fruit 1.5%), Organic Soyabeans 3.4%, Mango 1.5%, Fructose, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectine), Colour (Carotenes), Lemon Juice, Sweetener (Sucralose), Cultures, Vitamin B1*, *Vitamin B1 contributes to normal function of the heart
Allergy Information
- Contains Soya
Storage
Keep chilledUse by: See top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before drinking.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
- Do not drink if seal is broken.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Benecol Limited,
- The Mille,
- 1000 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- London,
Return to
- Want to find out more?
- Join us on Facebook or simply give us a call on 0800 018 4010 (UK) or 1800 551 707 (IRL).
- TW8 9DW.
- Raisio Ireland Limited,
- 51 Bracken Road,
- Sandyford Dublin 18,
- D18 CV48,
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
6 x 65.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65.5g serving
|Energy
|197kJ/47kcal
|129kJ/31kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.03g
|Vitamin B1
|0.51mg (46%RI)
|0.33mg (31%RI)
|Plant stanols
|3.0g
|2.0g
|RI = Reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk. Do not drink if seal is broken.
