Xls Medical Max Strength Sticks 20S

- XLS-Medical Max Strength Sachets reduce calorie intake from main nutrients: Carbohydrates, sugar and fat. It contains Clavitanol™, a patented natural complex which reduces the break down and absorption of these nutrients into calories. This results in reduced calorie intake which helps you to lose more weight than dieting and exercise alone. It's clinically proven.
- In addition, the reduced absorption of dietary carbohydrates helps lower blood glucose and insulin levels, which helps in reducing food cravings and blood glucose management.
- XLS-Medical Max Strength Sachets, in single dose, makes weight management easier than ever before. The convenient and discrete sachet format is easy to take anywhere, just pop it directly into the mouth - no need for water and the ready-to-take powder has a delicious fruity flavour.
- XLS-Medical Max Strength is a certified medical device for effective weight management, when taken in combination with balanced diet and regular physical activity. It has a well-established safety profile and tolerability. There are no added artificial colourings, flavourings, salt or preservatives.
- This is 10 day trial pack. After 10 days you may experience initial weight loss progress and feel the first benefits: reduced food cravings particularly of sugary food, lower calorie intake and gentleness on your system. To achieve desired weight loss boost we recommend to take XLS-Medical Max Strength for at least 1 month or more.
- XLS-Medical Max Strength is a certified Medical Device with safety and efficacy assessed under European Medical Device legislation.
- A clinically proven weight loss aid for the treatment and prevention of excess weight and general weight management
- Reach your weight loss goal even faster
- Reduce calorie intake from carbohydrates, sugar and fat now in a convenient on the go sachet
- Gentle on your system
Clavitanol™, A Plant-Based Proprietary Patented Complex, Xylitol, Prune Powder, Bitter Mask, Lemon Juice Powder, Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Citric Acid
Store in a dry place at 25°C or below.Expiry date: see packaging and sachet
- Take one (1) sachet 30 minutes before two (2) main meals of the day. Do not exceed two (2) sachets daily.
- Only 2 sachets per day 30 mins before main meals
- The sachets are ready- to use; pour the contents directly into the mouth. Do not pour the sachet content into a drink before consuming. If preferred, consumption of the sachet can be immediately followed by drinking some liquid.
- XLS Medical Max Strength Sachets are an excellent tool to prevent weight gain, for example when eating a calorie-rich meal.
- Please read the product insert carefully.
- Only recommended for adults over 18 years of age. The use of this product by adolescents 12-18 years old is subject to the supervision of healthcare professionals.
- During consumption of XLS-Medical Max Strength we recommend you drink adequate liquid during the day.
- Do not take XLS-Medical Max Strength: during pregnancy or whilst breastfeeding; if your BMI is below 18.5.
- Please consult your doctor before taking XLS-Medical Max Strength if you have any known hypersensitivities to grape, corn, their derivative products or if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed.
- Please read the enclosed product insert before using this product.
- Keep out of reach and sight of children
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
- Chefaro Ireland DAC.,
- Treasury Building,
18 Years
20 x Sachets
