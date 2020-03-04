Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Refill Spring 2X 250 Ml

Product Description
- Pure Freshmatic Max Spring Delight
- Air Wick Pure Freshmatic Max Spring Delight releases bursts of fragrance to constantly freshen your home and neutralize odours. No wet spray so you can enjoy more fragrance in the air and less on the floor.
- 120 Days of Fragrance**
- **Lasts for up to 60 days per can based on the lowest fragrance intensity setting.
- Just fragrance, no wet spray*
- *compared to traditional Air Wick aerosols
- No added water
- Neutralizes odours
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Only for use with Freshmatic Gadgets
Warnings
- WARNING: PLEASE READ THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch in the OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on. When it is switched on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. SAFETY / ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Use only in well ventilated areas.
- AIR WICK Pure Freshmatic Max Spring Delight
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Use only as directed. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continues rinsing. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
- DANGER
- Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, p-t-Butyl-alpha-methylhydrocinnamic aldehyde, alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
- www.airwick.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 250ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
