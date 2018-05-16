Tesco Finest Ee Cheese & Crackers Selection 1.47Kg

- Energy529kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal
Product Description
- Wensleydale cheese with sweetened cranberries and sweetened blueberries, St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Coastal Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Blue Stilton® cheese, Oak smoked Cheddar cheese, with a selection of savoury biscuits for cheese and caramelised red onion chutney.
- A selection of our Finest Cheeses including Oak Smoked 16 month matured Cheddar, rich and crunchy 15 month matured Coastal Bite Cheddar, 10 month Matured Farmhouse Red Leicester, creamy and mellow mature Stilton®, Wensleydale with sweet, tangy cranberries and blueberries and a rich indulgent St. Endellion Brie made with Cornish double cream. Each cheese has been hand selected by our expert cheese graders to ensure the Finest quality. Everything you need for the perfect cheeseboard, this selection comes with cheese crackers and a sweet, sticky red onion chutney. Perfect for parties and buffets.
- Pack size: 1.47kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk, Starter Culture, Salt, Rennet.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Packing. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
Wensleydale Cranberry & Blueberry, 190g, Red Leicester 150g, Crackers 250g, Red Onion Chutney 230g, Coastal Cheddar 150g, Blue Stilton 150g, St Endellion Brie 200g, Oak Smoked 150g (1.65kg)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1762kJ / 425kcal
|529kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|22.2g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.5g
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
- 30g contains
- Energy486kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ / 392kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)(Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Rennet, Calcium Chloride, Lactic Starter Culture, Mould Culture, Anti-caking Agent (Sodium Ferrocyanide)), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1620kJ / 392kcal 486kJ / 117kcal Fat 34.9g 10.5g Saturates 23.4g 7.0g Carbohydrate 0.4g 0.1g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0.5g 0.2g Protein 18.8g 5.6g Salt 1.2g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One tablespoon contains
- Energy121kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 190kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena(Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Bramley Apple, Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 806kJ / 190kcal 121kJ / 28kcal Fat 0g 0g Saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 46.3g 6.9g Sugars 44.5g 6.7g Fibre 0.9g 0.1g Protein 0.7g 0.1g Salt 0.6g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One biscuit with malted wheat
- Energy123kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1991kJ / 475kcal
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour (54%), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Salt, Malted Barley Flour (0.7%), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1991kJ / 475kcal 123kJ / 29kcal Fat 20.6g 1.3g Saturates 13.5g 0.8g Carbohydrate 59.1g 3.7g Sugars 13.9g 0.9g Fibre 6.7g 0.4g Protein 10.0g 0.6g Salt 1.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy526kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1753kJ / 423kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk)(Milk, Starter Culture, Rennet).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1753kJ / 423kcal 526kJ / 127kcal Fat 35.1g 10.5g Saturates 23.1g 6.9g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 26.6g 8.0g Salt 1.9g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One oat & chive biscuit
- Energy127kJ 30kcal2%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051kJ / 490kcal
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes (26%), Butter (Milk), Oatmeal (15%), Chive (2.5%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 2051kJ / 490kcal 127kJ / 30kcal Fat 23.6g 1.5g Saturates 14.6g 0.9g Carbohydrate 55.8g 3.5g Sugars 2.3g 0.1g Fibre 6.6g 0.4g Protein 10.4g 0.6g Salt 1.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy456kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal
Information
Ingredients
Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dried Sweetened Cranberries (13%), Dried Sweetened Blueberries (3%), Fructose.
Dried Sweetened Cranberries contain: Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.
Dried Sweetened Blueberries contain: Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal 456kJ / 110kcal Fat 25.6g 7.7g Saturates 15.9g 4.8g Carbohydrate 15.7g 4.7g Sugars 15.7g 4.7g Fibre 0.5g 0.2g Protein 17.8g 5.3g Salt 1.3g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One oregano biscuit
- Energy126kJ 30kcal2%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2037kJ / 487kcal
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Oregano (1%), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 2037kJ / 487kcal 126kJ / 30kcal Fat 23.4g 1.5g Saturates 15.5g 1.0g Carbohydrate 59.3g 3.7g Sugars 2.5g 0.2g Fibre 3.0g 0.2g Protein 8.2g 0.5g Salt 1.1g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy496kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat9.6g14%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk, Starter Culture, Salt, Rennet.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal 496kJ / 119kcal Fat 32.1g 9.6g Saturates 19.3g 5.8g Carbohydrate 3.6g 1.1g Sugars 2.3g 0.7g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 23.7g 7.1g Salt 1.6g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One oat, cheese & seed biscuit
- Energy127kJ 30kcal2%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051kJ / 490kcal
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes (31%), Oatmeal (18%), Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Linseed (1.5%), Salt, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Sesame Seed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 2051kJ / 490kcal 127kJ / 30kcal Fat 23.6g 1.5g Saturates 14.6g 0.9g Carbohydrate 55.8g 3.5g Sugars 2.3g 0.1g Fibre 6.6g 0.4g Protein 10.4g 0.6g Salt 1.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy529kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk, Salt, Colour (Annatto), Rennet, Starter Culture.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal 529kJ / 127kcal Fat 35.0g 10.5g Saturates 22.2g 6.7g Carbohydrate 3.0g 0.9g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 24.5g 7.4g Salt 1.9g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk)(Milk[Milk, Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk], Salt, Microbial Rennet, Mould Culture, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Starter Culture).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal 510kJ / 123kcal Fat 35.0g 10.5g Saturates 23.0g 6.9g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 23.7g 7.1g Salt 2.0g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019