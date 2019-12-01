By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cheese Celebration Cake 2.9Kg

Tesco Finest Cheese Celebration Cake 2.9Kg

We need 6 days notice to deliver this item available from Thursday 26th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 30.00
£10.35/kg

We need 6 days notice to deliver this item available from Thursday 26th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

30g Red Leicester cheese contains
  • Energy529kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  Coastal Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Blue Stilton® cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries, St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese.
  A selection of our finest cheeses including rich and crunchy 15 month matured Coastal Bite Cheddar, 10 month matured Farmhouse Red Leicester, creamy and mellow mature Stilton, Wensleydale with sweet and tangy cranberries and blueberries and a rich indulgent St. Endellion Brie made with Cornish double cream. Each cheese has been hand selected by our expert cheese graders to ensure the Finest quality. This cheese tower is sure to impress your guests and makes a great centrepiece for your buffet or table. Serve with a selection of fruity chutneys and crackers.
  Pack size: 2900g

Information

Allergy Information

  Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

23 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Leaflet. Card widely recycled

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

Coastal Cheddar 1.2kg, Red Leicester 700g, Blue Stilton 500g, Wensleydale, Cranberry & Blueberry 300g, St Endellion Brie 200g (2.9Kg)

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains30g Red Leicester cheese contains
Energy1762kJ / 425kcal529kJ / 127kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates22.2g6.7g
Carbohydrate3.0g0.9g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.5g7.4g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ordered this for a birthday celebration. I would d

5 stars

Ordered this for a birthday celebration. I would definately recommend this product and will be ordering another next year. the cheese was packed very well and had plenty of date on it.

Bought for a party. Good selection of high qualit

5 stars

Bought for a party. Good selection of high quality cheese. Would definitely buy again

Delicious and great value

5 stars

Brilliant value and quality - very well packaged and presented. Couldn't recommend this highly enough.

great value,. great flavour, great for a party

5 stars

Perfect selection of cheeses for a party - all really delicious. My guests could not leave it alone - particularly the cheddar - even asked to take some home with them! Great value for money - would definitely buy this again.

Excellent value and some great tasing cheese

5 stars

Looked and tasted great

Well worth the money

5 stars

Bought 3 for our wedding reception - we are still using the cheese 4 weeks later! Really lovely cheese and great value

