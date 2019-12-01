Tesco Finest Cheese Celebration Cake 2.9Kg

Ordered this for a birthday celebration. I would d
Ordered this for a birthday celebration. I would definately recommend this product and will be ordering another next year. the cheese was packed very well and had plenty of date on it.
Bought for a party. Good selection of high qualit
Bought for a party. Good selection of high quality cheese. Would definitely buy again
Delicious and great value
Brilliant value and quality - very well packaged and presented. Couldn't recommend this highly enough.
great value,. great flavour, great for a party
Perfect selection of cheeses for a party - all really delicious. My guests could not leave it alone - particularly the cheddar - even asked to take some home with them! Great value for money - would definitely buy this again.
Excellent value and some great tasing cheese
Looked and tasted great
Well worth the money
Bought 3 for our wedding reception - we are still using the cheese 4 weeks later! Really lovely cheese and great value