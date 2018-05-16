Nutramino Chocolate Protein 504G

Product Description
- Chocolate flavour ready to mix protein powder, with sweeteners.
- Maximise Your Training.
- Up your fitness game with Nutramino® Protein Powder - your high protein and great tasting way to support the development of lean muscle after sports and
- exercise.
- Fuel Your Workout
- No matter how tough your workout, exercise is only half the story. Protein is essential to build and increase muscle tissue depleted by physical effort. Your workout + Nutramino® Protein = healthy lean muscle*
- Powered by Science
- Get the results you deserve with this low sugars protein blend. Nutramino® Protein is a powerful high protein formula providing just the building blocks your body needs to help build lean muscles*. All you need to supercharge your nutrition.
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance and a growth in muscle mass. It is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Use it to...
- Increase protein in your daily diet
- Replace snacks between meals, or before bedtime
- Boost protein in vegetarian and low-protein diets
- Create protein smoothies, or even try it when you're baking
- Ideal after sports and exercise to support development of lean muscle
- Sports nutrition great taste - Quality choice
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 504G
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Whey* Protein Concentrate, Whey* Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate*, Micellar Casein*, Milk Protein Concentrate, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Sunflower Oil Powder [Milk], Thickeners (Polydextrose, Cellulose Gum), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings [Milk], Medium Chain Triglyceride Powder [Milk], Sodium Chloride, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Egg Albumen, Glutamine Peptides [Gluten], *From Milk
Allergy Information
- May contain: Nuts and Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.Batch number and best before end: See container.
Produce of
Produced in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Mix 1 level scoop (42 g) with 120 - 150 ml of cold water. Adjust as needed for taste.
- Shake it Up!
- Try these options, too:
- Upgrade to more scoops if you work out harder than usual.
- For a fuller flavour and consistency, forget water and mix Nutramino Protein with milk.
- Keep your cool by pouring the powder into your shaker at home and adding cold water when you want to drink it.
- Raise the Bar
- For ultimate results, drink Nutramino® Protein straight after exercise. It's great in between workouts, too.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Nutramino,
- Frederikssundsvej 62 B, 1.,
- DK-24000 Copenhagen NV.
Return to
- customercare@nutramino.com
Net Contents
504g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|42 g
|Energy
|1646 kJ /
|691 kJ /
|-
|393 kcal
|165 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|5.9 g
|- of which saturates
|3.7 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|13 g
|5.4 g
|- of which sugars
|3.5 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|12 g
|5.1 g
|Protein
|48 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.31 g
