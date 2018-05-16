Yazoo No Added Sugar Chocolate Milkshake4x200ml

- Energy404 kJ 96 kcal5%
Product Description
- Chocolate lactose reduced milk drink (UHT)
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Amazing milk!
- Sooo Yummy...
- My sweetness comes from milk sugars!
- Did you know?
- This bottle contains over 25% of your child's recommended daily intake of calcium.
- Calcium and protein helps development of bones and teeth!
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Natural source of calcium and vitamin B2
- Rich in protein
- No artificial sweeteners or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 800ml
Information
Ingredients
Lactose Reduced Semi Skimmed Milk, Lactose Reduced Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.2%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once opened, treat as fresh milk and keep upright.Best Before: See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|202kJ /
|404kJ /
|-
|48kcal
|96kcal (5%RI*)
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.8g (4%RI*)
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g (10%RI*)
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|10.0g (4%RI*)
|- of which sugars
|4.7g
|9.4g (10%RI*)
|Protein
|3.3g
|6.6g (13%RI*)
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.20g (3%RI*)
|Calcium
|105mg (13% RI*)
|210mg (26%RI*)
|Riboflavin - Vitamin B2
|0.1mg (7.5% RI*)
|0.2mg (15%RI*)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
