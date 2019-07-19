Mary Berry Celebration Rose Cake

Beautifully presented cake, looked lovely but was
Beautifully presented cake, looked lovely but was a little dry.
It is the worst cake I have ever ate So dry and blend
More like foam awful and expensive
Dry dry dry. No moisture in sponge at all, no apricot jam to adhere fondant, oh dear Mary Berry you need to check this out 🙁
Would not buy again!!
I bought the cake to celebrate my Mum’s 70th Birthday as it looked pretty, however, the sponge was really dry and tasteless. Disappointed especially with the Mary Berry name attached. Expected better quality 😔
Good Quality Cake
This cake is delicious. Has the texture and taste of a homemade sponge. Serves approx 14/15 not 20 as stated.
Celebrity linked cake not good for the price
Disappointed by the size (for the price) - sponge was not as moist as expected but the icing was nice - nicely decorated but you are paying for the name of the celebrity cook - not sure she would be impressed - purchased this cake for my mum's 80th birthday - she thought it looked nice but thought too dear
Excellent!
This cake was amazing - it even came with a small tube of icing so you could add the persons name who the cake was for. It was really lovely.
Expensive, tiny sponge cake.
The description states approximately 20 portions however the cake is only 6" in diameter! So although I didn't really expect to get 20 portions out of it, the size of the cake is totally unacceptable. Very expensive for what it is.