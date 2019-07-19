By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mary Berry Celebration Rose Cake

3(8)Write a review
image 1 of Mary Berry Celebration Rose Cake
£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Product Description

  • Sponge layered with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered in soft icing and finished with edible decorations.
  • "Finsbury share my passion for great cakes, we hope you enjoy this one."
  • Mary Berry Luxury Cakes
  • "My triple layered soft madeira cake with raspberry jam and buttercream, decorated with soft icing and crowned with a sugar rose"
  • Mary Berry
  • With love xx, piping tube enclosed for personalising your cake
  • H.V.O. Free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Fructose Syrup, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Palm Stearin, Raspberry Puree, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Egg White, Colour (Anthocyanins), Icing Tube contains: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Buttercream 8%, Raspberry Jam 6%

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Care and Serving
  • Remove outer packaging and ribbon before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
  • WARNING: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.

Recycling info

Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • For Customer care, distribution or general enquiries please contact: enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • When writing please quote the best before details.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/16th (61g)
Energy 1722kJ1051kJ
-410kcal250kcal
Fat 14.5g8.9g
of which saturates 3.1g1.9g
Carbohydrate 66.6g40.6g
of which sugars 51.3g31.3g
Protein 2.9g1.7g
Salt 0.17g0.10g

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautifully presented cake, looked lovely but was

3 stars

Beautifully presented cake, looked lovely but was a little dry.

It is the worst cake I have ever ate So dry and b

1 stars

It is the worst cake I have ever ate So dry and blend

More like foam awful and expensive

1 stars

Dry dry dry. No moisture in sponge at all, no apricot jam to adhere fondant, oh dear Mary Berry you need to check this out 🙁

Would not buy again!!

2 stars

I bought the cake to celebrate my Mum’s 70th Birthday as it looked pretty, however, the sponge was really dry and tasteless. Disappointed especially with the Mary Berry name attached. Expected better quality 😔

Good Quality Cake

5 stars

This cake is delicious. Has the texture and taste of a homemade sponge. Serves approx 14/15 not 20 as stated.

Celebrity linked cake not good for the price

3 stars

Disappointed by the size (for the price) - sponge was not as moist as expected but the icing was nice - nicely decorated but you are paying for the name of the celebrity cook - not sure she would be impressed - purchased this cake for my mum's 80th birthday - she thought it looked nice but thought too dear

Excellent!

5 stars

This cake was amazing - it even came with a small tube of icing so you could add the persons name who the cake was for. It was really lovely.

Expensive, tiny sponge cake.

2 stars

The description states approximately 20 portions however the cake is only 6" in diameter! So although I didn't really expect to get 20 portions out of it, the size of the cake is totally unacceptable. Very expensive for what it is.

