Balconi Wafer Hazelnut Cubes 250G

- Wafer Cubes with hazelnut filling (75%).
- Our light and crispy Italian wafer biscuit cubes are generously layered with a rich creamy hazelnut & cocoa filling and are perfect with coffee.
- Enhance your coffee moments the Italian way!
- Have you tried?
- Balconi Wafer Cubes Cocoa
- Balconi Wafer cube Vanilla
- Since 1953, from our bakery in Milan, we have stayed true to our origins offering great quality cakes & biscuits, firstly in Italy and now enjoyed around the world.
- Sharing bag
- Light & crispy
- Palm oil free
- No artificial colours, added preservatives or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 250g
Hazelnut Filling (75%): Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Hazelnut (9%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract (Gluten), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavourings, Wafer (25%): Wheat Flour (Gluten), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates; Salt
- May contain trace of other Nuts
Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep in an airtight container.
Made in Italy
This pack contains approximately 10 servings. (6 cubes, approx. 24g as sold)
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Balconi S.p.A.,
- Via XX Settembre,
- 51 20014 Nerviano,
- (MI) Italy.
- We re passionate about creating great tasting products and always do our best to ensure they reach you in perfect condition. If you wish to get in touch, we'd love to hear from you.
- balconi@customerservicesteam.co.uk
- UK: 01491 454311
- Line open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (excluding Bank Holidays)
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (6 cubes) (approx. 24g)
|Energy
|2177kJ
|522kJ
|520kcal
|125kcal
|Fat
|27g
|6.4g
|of which saturates
|24g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrates
|62g
|14.9g
|of which sugars
|29g
|6.9g
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.10g
