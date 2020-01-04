Tesco Glorious Green Smoothie 750Ml

Tasty
Wow the flavour is amazing
Delicious
So surprised, was expecting to have to hold my nose and drink this.. pleasantly surprised, it tasted lovely!
Nice texture and great taste!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 213kJ / 50kcal
INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Apple Purée (38%), Pear Purée (6%), Banana Purée, Kiwi Fruit Purée (2.5%), Cucumber Purée, Lemon Juice, Spinach Purée, Ginger Purée, Vegetable Extracts (Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate), Vitamin C, Ginseng Extract.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Spain
This product may naturally separate.
Shake well before opening and pouring.
5 Servings
750ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|213kJ / 50kcal
|319kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|17.4g
|Sugars
|9.7g
|14.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|59mg (74%NRV)
|89mg (111%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
