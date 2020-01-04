By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Glorious Green Smoothie 750Ml

Tesco Glorious Green Smoothie 750Ml
£ 1.50
£0.20/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy319kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 213kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • A pasteurised blend of apple, pear, banana, kiwi, cucumber, spinach, lemon and ginger juices and pureés with ginseng and added vitamin C.
  • A balanced blend of fruit and vegetables, with cucumber and ginger. Our juicers set up shop in 1932 as a small, family run business in southern Spain. Today, they still grow, harvest and squeeze fresh fruits, and draw on decades of experience to create our vibrant smoothies, packed with fruit and vegetables.
  • SWEET AND VIBRANT A balanced blend of fruit and vegetables, with cucumber and ginger. Our juicers set up shop in 1932 as a small, family run business in southern Spain. Today, they still grow, harvest and squeeze fresh fruits, and draw on decades of experience to create our vibrant smoothies, packed with fruit and vegetables.
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Apple Purée (38%), Pear Purée (6%), Banana Purée, Kiwi Fruit Purée (2.5%), Cucumber Purée, Lemon Juice, Spinach Purée, Ginger Purée, Vegetable Extracts (Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate), Vitamin C, Ginseng Extract.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • This product may naturally separate.

    Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy213kJ / 50kcal319kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.6g17.4g
Sugars9.7g14.5g
Fibre0.7g1.1g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C59mg (74%NRV)89mg (111%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Wow the flavour is amazing

Delicious

5 stars

So surprised, was expecting to have to hold my nose and drink this.. pleasantly surprised, it tasted lovely!

Nice texture and great taste!

5 stars

Nice texture and great taste!

