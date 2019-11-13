Tesco Ambience Lavender Dreams Biological Gel 540Ml

Superb liquid that does the job at a lower price
I have used this product for years having tried it once when my usual brand (Persil) was out of stock. It is just as good as the more expensive brands, the fragrance is pleasant but not overpowering and the fragrance also lasts. I use one of my old "dosing" balls from my Persil liquid container (you find them on the front of Persil liquid bottles) and pour the liquid into the dosing ball which I then put into the washing machine. This works really well as the dosing ball is soft so doesn't damage the washing machine drum and also ensures that the actual cap and lid stay clean throughout. I will never go back to my old brand as the Tesco brand does the job perfectly just at a much more affordable and lower price than the competitors.
Nice perfume but messy to use. Cap measure leaves sticky gel residue running down container when cap replaced!
I've recently switched from a more expensive brand to tesco's own Ambience. It's more economical but just as effective. The fragrance is subtle not overpowering and clothes smell fresh for ages. I won't be changing back to the old brand.
tried it once when it was on offer....never changed back...love it!
A decent, cheap option when brand names aren’t on offer.