Surf Tropical Lily Washing Capsules 20 Wash

fantastic smell
Love the smell my laundry smells fresh and clean. Used at 30 degrees my laundry was stain free too. Easy to use and dissolved in the washer. My family noticed their clothes were smelling fresh. Would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Strong scent
I found this detergent to be good and reliable at removing dirt and stains; my clothes always come out looking clean and fresh. My only hesitation in giving 5 stars is that, for my preference, the scent is really quite strong and a bit overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A new favourite!
I decided to try a different washing capsule than I usually use for a change and I’m so glad I did! I have issues with other brands where the capsules don’t disintegrate properly on a 30° wash which left terrible stains on my clothes but I have had no problems with these at all! The smell is absolutely lovely too! Very glad I decided to change and will continue to use these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the smell
Really impressed with these washing tablets, so much easier to use than the liquid and means your washing machine draw doesn’t get ‘gunked’ up. Lovely smell which lingers in your clothes for days. Highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great laundry capsules
Great laundry capsules, do a great job as my laundry comes out clean and also fresh smelling. It also leaves washing machine fresh smelling and clean. My skin sometimes reacts to laundry capsules, but these have not had any impact so thumbs up as suitable for sensitive skin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smell amazing!
Great product, easy to use if like me you have absolutely no idea what goes in which drawer! Smells amazing too! Packaging is handy as it reseals so you don’t get them we by accident! Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great
These capsules are easy to use, and leave a lovely lasting tropical fresh smell on clothes. Although the washed clothes could have been softer, the capsules are great value for money and super easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Washing made easy
Love these washing capsules in a home of two adults. They make our laundry super easy, as its got everything needed. Would find these perfect for any size family. The capsules are coated to discourage small fingers popping them into their mouth! Really nice fragrance to our clothes after washing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Convenient and smells great
This is my first time using Surf capsules and I really like it. It comes in a resealable pack which makes storage convenient. There's also clear instructions at the back of the pack. I throw in the capsule together with my laundry into the washing machine, and the laundry came out smelling fresh and clean. There's also no residue left on clothes. Overall, very convenient to use as no mess, cleans well and left clothes fresher for longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Surf tropical Lilly capsuals
I've used surf liquid for the last five years now I've tried the capsuals I will be using them again easy of use the fragrance is amazing my laundry comes out clean and soft when my laundry is on the washing line it smells so good love the capsuals would defiantly recomend them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]