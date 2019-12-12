Tesco Basted Whole Turkey Small

- Energy585kJ 139kcal7%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A whole turkey, basted with turkey stock and added water, with giblets, excluding gizzard.
- From British farms Stock basted for extra succulence and flavour
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (93%), Water, Turkey Stock [Water, Turkey Extract, Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise], Cornflour, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 25-45 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 150, 4
Time: For calculated cooking time see label on front of pack
-Oven Cook from chilled only. -Remove outer packaging amd drip pad. -Prior to cooking check neck and body cavity and remove giblet pack. -If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. -Place turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). -Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. - After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. - Return to the oven and continue cooking. - Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process ((typically 2-4 times depending on the size). - Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. - Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. - After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving. From Chilled 180°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 4 For calculated cooking time see label on front of pack Important Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the U.K.
Number of uses
N/A Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Pad. Not Yet Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|468kJ / 111kcal
|585kJ / 139kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21.0g
|26.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
