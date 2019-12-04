Tesco Thin & Crispy Meat Feast Pizza 300G

Good value, nice taste
Not bad, for the money it is what you'd expect. Flavours are good, there is enough toppings... As a inexpensive pizza goes it is a good buy.
Salty
This was a substitution for a more expensive pizza that was on offer, which I was not happy about. The pizza itself was tasteless, unless you count the taste of salt as tasty. Just that really, salty bread.
Not great, severe lack of cheese & very dry.
Good Value
As I normally need 3 pizzas these are good value. Its a shame that there couldnt be another different topping choice.