Tesco Thin & Crispy Meat Feast Pizza 300G

3
Tesco Thin & Crispy Meat Feast Pizza 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

½ of a pizza
  • Energy1693kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1184kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, pepperoni, formed ham with added water and spiced beef.
  • Topped with sweet tomato, creamy mozzarella, ham and spicy beef
  • Topped with sweet tomato, creamy mozzarella, ham and spicy beef
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Water, Smoked Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Formed Ham With Added Water (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Spicy Beef (4%) [Beef, Bread Crumbs [Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast], Beef Protein, Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Oregano, Coriander, Cumin, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8-10 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 10-12 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pizza (143g**)
Energy1184kJ / 282kcal1693kJ / 404kcal
Fat11.8g16.9g
Saturates5.4g7.7g
Carbohydrate30.2g43.2g
Sugars2.9g4.1g
Fibre2.0g2.9g
Protein12.8g18.3g
Salt1.1g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 287g.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good value, nice taste

4 stars

Not bad, for the money it is what you'd expect. Flavours are good, there is enough toppings... As a inexpensive pizza goes it is a good buy.

Salty

2 stars

This was a substitution for a more expensive pizza that was on offer, which I was not happy about. The pizza itself was tasteless, unless you count the taste of salt as tasty. Just that really, salty bread.

Not great, severe lack of cheese & very dry.

2 stars

Not great, severe lack of cheese & very dry.

Good Value

4 stars

As I normally need 3 pizzas these are good value. Its a shame that there couldnt be another different topping choice.

