Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Brisket Hash 400G

2.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Brisket Hash 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1699kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat13.5g
    19%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Beef in gravy topped with potato, roasted onions and a cheese and mustard breadcrumb.
  • Tender beef brisket in rich onion & ale gravy with beef dripping roast potatoes and a golden rarebit crumb. Beef hash is a British classic. We slow cook the brisket for over 3 hours, then add a rich onion and ale gravy. The meat is layered with crisp diced potatoes, cooked in beef dripping and topped with a caramelised onion, French mustard and rarebit crumb.
  • Tender beef brisket in rich onion & ale gravy, with beef dripping roast potatoes and a golden rarebit crumb. Beef hash is a British classic. We slow cook the brisket for over 3 hours, then add a rich onion and ale gravy. The meat is layered with crisp diced potatoes, cooked in beef dripping and topped with a caramelised onion, French mustard and rarebit crumb.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Beef (24%), Water, Onion, Bitter (Wheat), Rarebit Crumb (2.5%), Beef Dripping, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Gelatine, Beef Extract, Thyme, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sea Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Concentrate, Black Peppercorns, Mustard Flour, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Mustard Bran, Caramelised Sugar, Turmeric, Pimento, Clove.

Rarebit Crumb contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Ale (Barley), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper, Salt, Yeast, Tamarind, Olive Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Mustard Husk, Turmeric, Lemon Concentrate, Clove, Ginger Purée, Chilli, Pimento Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check product is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (375g**)
Energy453kJ / 108kcal1699kJ / 404kcal
Fat3.6g13.5g
Saturates1.4g5.1g
Carbohydrate9.8g36.9g
Sugars2.3g8.6g
Fibre1.2g4.4g
Protein8.4g31.6g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 375g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not up to usual standard

2 stars

It has no flavour the meat is tough and there is too much pepper. Your ready meals have improved a lot in the last 12 months and are competitively priced. This one does not meet the standards of the others unfortunately.

Really tasty!

5 stars

Loved it - can't believe the other reviews! Large piece of brisket and the tastiest onion gravy. Happily choose this again!

Yuck!

1 stars

Awful. Swimming in fat. Hardly any beef & potatoes were still hard after cooking 10 mins longer than advised. Basically hard potatoes, soggy onions & tiny slivers of beef saturated in fat.

Dont buy it!

1 stars

Really looked forward to trying it. Rarely been so disappointed! Cooked for 20 minutes at 170 fan. Potatoes raw. Put back in for 6 more minutes. Still raw. Meat tough and stringy. Disgusted and threw in the bin. And as for "rich onion and ale gravy", bland. The best word for this is "rank". Never again.

Use magnifying glass so you can find beef

1 stars

Hardly any beef

Disappointing!

2 stars

was looking forward to this, unfortunately it left a lot to be desired. Meat okay, potatoes - never cooked properly despite putting it back in oven to cook a bit more, and tasteless! Very disappointing.

Raw potatoes.....

2 stars

Beef and gravy very tasty, my low score is regarding the potatoes. All of them were undercooked to the point of being inedible. Very disappointing when buying a premium product; and I wouldn’t buy it again.

Very short expiry period

3 stars

Disappointed of whoever packed the items, it says 4+ days, I've received the pack with an expiry date the day after the delivery...not good.

The gravy was tasty. Not much meat. Far too much o

3 stars

The gravy was tasty. Not much meat. Far too much onion in big lumps. No blending of ingredients. Too many potatoes for my taste. Won’t be buying again. If this was the ‘finest’ dread to think was bog standard was like.

Very tasty,

5 stars

Great for when you do not have a lot of time. Loads of meat

