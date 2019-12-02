Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Brisket Hash 400G

Not up to usual standard
It has no flavour the meat is tough and there is too much pepper. Your ready meals have improved a lot in the last 12 months and are competitively priced. This one does not meet the standards of the others unfortunately.
Really tasty!
Loved it - can't believe the other reviews! Large piece of brisket and the tastiest onion gravy. Happily choose this again!
Yuck!
Awful. Swimming in fat. Hardly any beef & potatoes were still hard after cooking 10 mins longer than advised. Basically hard potatoes, soggy onions & tiny slivers of beef saturated in fat.
Dont buy it!
Really looked forward to trying it. Rarely been so disappointed! Cooked for 20 minutes at 170 fan. Potatoes raw. Put back in for 6 more minutes. Still raw. Meat tough and stringy. Disgusted and threw in the bin. And as for "rich onion and ale gravy", bland. The best word for this is "rank". Never again.
Use magnifying glass so you can find beef
Hardly any beef
Disappointing!
was looking forward to this, unfortunately it left a lot to be desired. Meat okay, potatoes - never cooked properly despite putting it back in oven to cook a bit more, and tasteless! Very disappointing.
Raw potatoes.....
Beef and gravy very tasty, my low score is regarding the potatoes. All of them were undercooked to the point of being inedible. Very disappointing when buying a premium product; and I wouldn’t buy it again.
Very short expiry period
Disappointed of whoever packed the items, it says 4+ days, I've received the pack with an expiry date the day after the delivery...not good.
The gravy was tasty. Not much meat. Far too much onion in big lumps. No blending of ingredients. Too many potatoes for my taste. Won’t be buying again. If this was the ‘finest’ dread to think was bog standard was like.
Very tasty,
Great for when you do not have a lot of time. Loads of meat