By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Peking Ribs 340G

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Peking Ribs 340G
£ 3.00
£8.83/kg
1/2 of pack
  • Energy930kJ 223kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked pork loin mini ribs with plum and five spice sauce.
  • Slow cooked pork loin mini ribs in a sticky, peking BBQ sauce
  • Slow cooked pork loin mini ribs in a sticky, peking BBQ sauce
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Ribs (70%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Concentrated Plum Juice, Garlic Purée, Rice, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Aniseed, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Fennel, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 30 minutes
From chilled: 200°C / Gas 6 / Fan 180°C - 30 mins Remove outer packaging. Decant contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and heat for a further 5 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Do not reheat once cooled.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care when uncovering foil tray as product will be hot and steam may escape.Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (104g**)
Energy895kJ / 214kcal930kJ / 223kcal
Fat12.0g12.5g
Saturates4.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate10.1g10.5g
Sugars8.9g9.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.4g17.1g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions, 340g pack typically weighs 208g of edible portion.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care when uncovering foil tray as product will be hot and steam may escape.Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Only 4 tiny ribs in the box. Although they were ve

3 stars

Only 4 tiny ribs in the box. Although they were very meaty and nice just not enough.

Too expensive, but utterly irresistable

5 stars

Too expensive, but utterly irresistable

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Teriyak Beef Noodles 400G

£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here