Tesco Peking Ribs 340G

Only 4 tiny ribs in the box. Although they were ve
Only 4 tiny ribs in the box. Although they were very meaty and nice just not enough.
Too expensive, but utterly irresistable
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 214kcal
Pork Ribs (70%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Concentrated Plum Juice, Garlic Purée, Rice, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Aniseed, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Fennel, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Wheat.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 30 minutes
From chilled: 200°C / Gas 6 / Fan 180°C - 30 mins Remove outer packaging. Decant contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and heat for a further 5 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU
2 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
340g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (104g**)
|Energy
|895kJ / 214kcal
|930kJ / 223kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|10.5g
|Sugars
|8.9g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.4g
|17.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions, 340g pack typically weighs 208g of edible portion.
|-
|-
Caution: Take care when uncovering foil tray as product will be hot and steam may escape.Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.Caution: This product will contain bones.
