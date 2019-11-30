Tesco 4 Prawn Toast 128G

If you can't find the spring rolls these will do
Ok didn't really bring much to the party but was better than nothing! Tasted like over fried food.
CRISP AND TASTY
The prawn toasts were crisp and tasty. How the reviewer who said they were disgusting I don't understand. I would recommend.LG
Just like takeaway
Had these for the first time and they are lovely exactly like the ones we have when we get a Chinese takeaway.
Disgusting
The most disgusting and greasy thing I have ever tasted...buy it at your peril!