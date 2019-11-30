By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Prawn Toast 128G
£ 2.00
£15.63/kg
One Prawn Toast
  • Energy495kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of prawn and water chestnuts with sesame seeds on white bread.
  • Topped with prawn and crunchy sesame seeds.
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Bread, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (28%), Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, White Pepper.

Bread contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-14 mins
From chilled: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 15-16 mins
From frozen: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15-16 mins. Place onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-16 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

128g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1649kJ / 397kcal495kJ / 119kcal
Fat30.6g9.2g
Saturates2.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate19.5g5.9g
Sugars1.7g0.5g
Fibre2.3g0.7g
Protein9.8g2.9g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

If you can't find the spring rolls these will do

3 stars

Ok didn't really bring much to the party but was better than nothing! Tasted like over fried food.

CRISP AND TASTY

4 stars

The prawn toasts were crisp and tasty. How the reviewer who said they were disgusting I don't understand. I would recommend.LG

Just like takeaway

5 stars

Had these for the first time and they are lovely exactly like the ones we have when we get a Chinese takeaway.

Disgusting

1 stars

The most disgusting and greasy thing I have ever tasted...buy it at your peril!

