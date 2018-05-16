By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco German Smoked Cheese 300G

Tesco German Smoked Cheese 300G

£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

30g of cheese
  • Energy372kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1242kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • Beachwood smoked medium fat hard processed cheese made with butter
  • Smoked over beechwood for a delicate flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk) (79%), Butter (Milk) (10%), Water, Emulsifying Salts  (Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Germany using milk from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1242kJ / 299kcal372kJ / 90kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates15.8g4.7g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.7g6.2g
Salt3.3g1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

