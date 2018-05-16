Tesco German Smoked Cheese 300G

- Energy372kJ 90kcal5%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1242kJ / 299kcal
Product Description
- Beachwood smoked medium fat hard processed cheese made with butter
- Smoked over beechwood for a delicate flavour
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk) (79%), Butter (Milk) (10%), Water, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Phosphate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in Germany using milk from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1242kJ / 299kcal
|372kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|15.8g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.7g
|6.2g
|Salt
|3.3g
|1.0g
