Tesco Teriyaki Beef 460G

Nothing like the picture. Very watery and not much flavour Very disappointed. Won’t buy again
Watery
I think the recipe has changed, the sauce has become watery and thin, this has happened to other Tesco ready meals I have tried.
disgraceful
it was the most terrible meal I have had in my life it would not feed a mouse let alone 2 people there was about 5 pieces of meat and a few cut veg its an utter disgrace to sell it
dish water sauce
Really disapointed with this product, i used to buy this as a treat and the sauce was a thick sweet teriyaki but now it just looks and tastes like dirty washing up water!
Large flavourful bowl with plenty of beef
by FUSSYMISSUS This is a large bowl, easy to handle and microwaves in just over five mins. Inside, lots of good sized beef pieces, the sauce is delicious, with the right amount of thickness, not too runny not too gloopy, and there are a good sprinkling of veggies, primarily peppers. I had mine with Tesco singapore noodles, but think it may be better with jasmine rice in hindsight. A delicious meal and very much one of my favourites.