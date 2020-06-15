By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Teriyaki Beef 460G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Teriyaki Beef 460G
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1062kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars18.3g
    20%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Beef in a rice wine, soy and honey sauce with mixed vegetables.
  • Made with crunchy pack choi in a sweet, sticky soy and rice wine sauce
  • Pack size: 460G

Information

Ingredients

Beef (23%), Water, Shiitake Mushroom, Demerara Sugar, Rice Wine, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion, Water Chestnut, Rapeseed Oil, Pak Choi, Cornflour, Ginger, Garlic, Sugar, Honey, Sesame Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli, Soya Bean, Salt, Molasses, Wheat, Chilli Purée, Tomato Purée, Fermented Black Soya Bean, Yeast Extract, Rice Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Star Anise Powder, Rice Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Barley, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Peel Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 ½ mins / 4 ½ mins
Pierce film lid.
Heat on full power.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 11 mins / 9 mins
Pierce film lid.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Remove film lid.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results microwave heat
  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (221g**)
Energy481kJ / 114kcal1062kJ / 253kcal
Fat4.1g9.1g
Saturates0.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate12.0g26.5g
Sugars8.3g18.3g
Fibre0.9g2.0g
Protein6.9g15.3g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nothing like the picture. Very watery and not much

1 stars

Nothing like the picture. Very watery and not much flavour Very disappointed. Won’t buy again

Watery

1 stars

I think the recipe has changed, the sauce has become watery and thin, this has happened to other Tesco ready meals I have tried.

disgraceful

1 stars

it was the most terrible meal I have had in my life it would not feed a mouse let alone 2 people there was about 5 pieces of meat and a few cut veg its an utter disgrace to sell it

dish water sauce

1 stars

Really disapointed with this product, i used to buy this as a treat and the sauce was a thick sweet teriyaki but now it just looks and tastes like dirty washing up water!

Large flavourful bowl with plenty of beef

5 stars

by FUSSYMISSUS This is a large bowl, easy to handle and microwaves in just over five mins. Inside, lots of good sized beef pieces, the sauce is delicious, with the right amount of thickness, not too runny not too gloopy, and there are a good sprinkling of veggies, primarily peppers. I had mine with Tesco singapore noodles, but think it may be better with jasmine rice in hindsight. A delicious meal and very much one of my favourites.

