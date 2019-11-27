Tesco Chicken Chow Mein & Sweet & Sour Chicken Meal Box 1.32Kg

Disgusting 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2019 This is the worst thing I think I’ve ever tried , it’s truly disgusting , rice is bland and has a funny texture , the chow mien I don’t know how to describe this .... rotten will never buy again Not even 1 star don’t buy Report

Awful 1 stars A Tesco Customer19th November 2019 This was the worst Chinese ready meal we've ever had, everything was bland and the chow mien had a slimy texture, most of it went in the bin!

Absaloutly awful. The whole meal got binned. The r 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th November 2019 Absaloutly awful. The whole meal got binned. The rice was mushy and bland. The sweet and sour was not nice at all. No flavour to it at all. And the chow mein was vile again very bland and mushy. Was really looking forward to this but ended up binning the lot after just a few bites. Very disappointed

Avoid! 1 stars A Tesco Customer5th November 2019 This meal used to be ok, then it changed to mediocre and now it is apparent that the cheapest ingredients are used and devoid of flavour. Rice - overcooked mush Chow Mein - akin to supernoodles but even they have more taste Sweet & sour - not convinced it is chicken Spring rolls & prawn crackers - tastiest things in the meal Come on Tesco, we expect much better from you! Not worthy of any stars

Vile 1 stars A Tesco Customer31st October 2019 This is the worst thing I have ever eaten. We brought to eat on holiday; it's absolutely rank and we can not drive out to get anything else. Do not buy. Horrible.

Disgusting. 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th October 2019 This product should be taken of the shelf, it was disgusting. Please do not purchase this product, shocked Tesco put their name to it. Not surprised all the reviews are poor.

Utter rubbish! 1 stars A Tesco Customer26th October 2019 A glutinous mess, by far the worst take away I've ever tasted. Does not come anywhere near it's close competitors. I very rarely write reviews but I'm enraged at the quality of the of this product !

Stay away! Worst meal I've ever had in my life. Ch 1 stars A Tesco Customer19th October 2019 Stay away! Worst meal I've ever had in my life. Chicken chow main and rice was inedible. I wish I could get my money back. I'll never buy again

VERY poor product! 1 stars A Tesco Customer18th October 2019 This product was very poor quality. Chow Mein very bland. Rice was a strange texture and tasteless. Sweet and sour chicken and spring rolls just OK. Prawn Crackers were tasty. I dont feel this product should be for sale and agree whole-heartedly with previous reviewers that the product is poor. Tesco should pay attention to the reviews and DO SOMETHING about it!