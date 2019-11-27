By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Chow Mein & Sweet & Sour Chicken Meal Box 1.32Kg

1.5(21)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Chow Mein & Sweet & Sour Chicken Meal Box 1.32Kg
£ 8.00
£6.07/kg
½ of a meal
  • Energy4668kJ 1111kcal
    56%
  • Fat39.7g
    57%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars24.0g
    27%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 707kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice with peas and scrambled egg. Cooked noodles with chicken breast pieces and vegetables in a shiitake mushroom and sesame sauce. Chicken breast pieces in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
  For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • A taste of China Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of China Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
  • Quality & Freshness
  At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • A taste of China
  • Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
  • Oven 30 mins
  • Pack size: 1.32kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove outer packaging.
Vegetable spring rolls not suitable for microwave heating.
Prawn crackers do not require heating.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lids several times on the egg fried rice, chicken chow mein and sweet & sour chicken.
Place the chicken chow mein and sweet & sour chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes.
Add the egg fried rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 10 minutes.
Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 15 minutes.
Stir the egg fried rice, chicken chow mein and sweet & sour chicken well before serving with the spring rolls.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1.32kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (660g)
Energy707kJ / 168kcal4668kJ / 1111kcal
Fat6.0g39.7g
Saturates1.0g6.7g
Carbohydrate20.0g131.7g
Sugars3.6g24.0g
Fibre1.7g11.1g
Protein7.8g51.2g
Salt0.3g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy883kJ 210kcal
      11%
    • Fat5.5g
      8%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.8g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 110kcal

    • A taste of China
    • Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
    • Oven 30 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Paprika], Chicken Breast (26%), Rice Wine, Vegetables (10%) [Bean Sprouts, Black Fungus, Savoy Cabbage, Carrot], Tomato Purée, Shiitake Mushroom (2%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Chicken Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Soya Bean, Yeast Extract Powder, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Mushroom Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Spring Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat, Black Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Leek, Sunflower Oil, Alcohol, Lemon Peel.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (190g)
    Energy465kJ / 110kcal883kJ / 210kcal
    Fat2.9g5.5g
    Saturates0.4g0.7g
    Carbohydrate11.7g22.2g
    Sugars1.0g1.8g
    Fibre1.7g3.1g
    Protein8.6g16.3g
    Salt0.2g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1923kJ 458kcal
      23%
    • Fat17.8g
      25%
    • Saturates2.5g
      13%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ / 204kcal

    • A taste of China
    • Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
    • Oven 30 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (225g)
    Energy855kJ / 204kcal1923kJ / 458kcal
    Fat7.9g17.8g
    Saturates1.1g2.5g
    Carbohydrate27.1g61.0g
    Sugars0.4g0.9g
    Fibre2.5g5.6g
    Protein4.8g10.8g
    Salt0.1g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy559kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.9g
      11%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal

    • A taste of China
    • Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
    • Oven 30 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST: Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg.
     

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (25g)
    Energy2236kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
    Fat31.6g7.9g
    Saturates2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate60.0g15.0g
    Sugars7.6g1.9g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.6g
    Salt1.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy891kJ 211kcal
      11%
    • Fat4.0g
      6%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars17.3g
      19%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 495kJ / 117kcal

    • A taste of China
    • Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
    • Oven 30 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (39%), Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Pineapple (5%), Rice Vinegar, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot (3.5%), Cornflour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Molasses, Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (180g)
    Energy495kJ / 117kcal891kJ / 211kcal
    Fat2.2g4.0g
    Saturates0.4g0.7g
    Carbohydrate12.1g21.8g
    Sugars9.6g17.3g
    Fibre0.7g1.3g
    Protein11.9g21.4g
    Salt0.3g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 spring rolls
    • Energy415kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.6g
      7%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 248kcal

    • A taste of China
    • Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
    • Oven 30 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Vegetables (48%) [Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Orange Peel, Black Sesame Seed, Yellow Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper, Seaweed.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 spring rolls (40g)
    Energy1036kJ / 248kcal415kJ / 99kcal
    Fat11.5g4.6g
    Saturates5.3g2.1g
    Carbohydrate29.4g11.8g
    Sugars5.3g2.1g
    Fibre2.2g0.9g
    Protein5.5g2.2g
    Salt1.1g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

21 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Disgusting

1 stars

This is the worst thing I think I’ve ever tried , it’s truly disgusting , rice is bland and has a funny texture , the chow mien I don’t know how to describe this .... rotten will never buy again Not even 1 star don’t buy

Awful

1 stars

This was the worst Chinese ready meal we’ve ever had, everything was bland and the chow mien had a slimy texture, most of it went in the bin!

Absaloutly awful. The whole meal got binned. The r

1 stars

Absaloutly awful. The whole meal got binned. The rice was mushy and bland. The sweet and sour was not nice at all. No flavour to it at all. And the chow mein was vile again very bland and mushy. Was really looking forward to this but ended up binning the lot after just a few bites. Very disappointed

Avoid!

1 stars

This meal used to be ok, then it changed to mediocre and now it is apparent that the cheapest ingredients are used and devoid of flavour. Rice - overcooked mush Chow Mein - akin to supernoodles but even they have more taste Sweet & sour - not convinced it is chicken Spring rolls & prawn crackers - tastiest things in the meal Come on Tesco, we expect much better from you! Not worthy of any stars

Vile

1 stars

This is the worst thing I have ever eaten. We brought to eat on holiday; it’s absolutely rank and we can not drive out to get anything else. Do not buy. Horrible.

Disgusting.

1 stars

This product should be taken of the shelf, it was disgusting. Please do not purchase this product, shocked Tesco put their name to it. Not surprised all the reviews are poor.

Utter rubbish!

1 stars

A glutinous mess, by far the worst take away I've ever tasted. Does not come anywhere near it's close competitors. I very rarely write reviews but I'm enraged at the quality of the of this product !

Stay away! Worst meal I've ever had in my life. Ch

1 stars

Stay away! Worst meal I've ever had in my life. Chicken chow main and rice was inedible. I wish I could get my money back. I'll never buy again

VERY poor product!

1 stars

This product was very poor quality. Chow Mein very bland. Rice was a strange texture and tasteless. Sweet and sour chicken and spring rolls just OK. Prawn Crackers were tasty. I dont feel this product should be for sale and agree whole-heartedly with previous reviewers that the product is poor. Tesco should pay attention to the reviews and DO SOMETHING about it!

Disappointing. not at all up to usual standard. ha

2 stars

Disappointing. not at all up to usual standard. have been eating these for so many years, but this one last week, tasted so different. Eaten well within date, but tasted as if it was a new recipe. will think twice before ordering another.

