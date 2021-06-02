Tesco Finest Chicken & Mushroom Risotto 400G

Vile and tasteless!
I should of looked at the reviews! Chewy tasteless chicken and the risotto wasn’t seasoned and the whole dish was vile.
Horrible.
Disgusting, went in the bin after one mouthful. Very disappointing for a Finest product.
Not the best finest ready meal on offer
Hm. This was a decent meal. But, for being a Tesco finest line I was a bit disappointed. The amount of chicken and mushroom was good, but the flavour was just lacking. It was creamy and cooked well, but, if I hadn’t of taken this to work I probably would have added some spices myself. Just to elevate it a little more. Disappointed in it from a ‘finest’ standpoint, but it was good. If it was a regular line I would have given it 4/5. The haddock risotto is much better, in my opinion.
Bland
Tasteless for a finest range very bland
Disappointed. The chicken is bland and adds nothing. The old recipe for mushroom risotto was much nicer
Tasteless.
This meal was tasteless. Very disappointing.
not good
very strange taste. was it the cheese that overpowered the rest of the ingredients or ?? I bought 2 but only ate 1 as it was pretty disgusting.
Oh dear! this dish smells awfaul and is just edible. I found only two small pieces of chicken and probably a quarter of a portobello mushroom. Despite the strong taste of parmesan cheese, the dish is incredibly bland, won't be buying again.
Absolutely revolting!
Absolutely revolting. Sticky, bland and once I had heated it, it was a claggy, almost solid mess. If I could have given it -10, I would have! I had a couple of mouthfulls, then binned it.very disappointing.
Don't bother
I love chicken and mushroom but not this! A strong bitter almost like lemon taste overpowered it, maybe thyme. Not much chicken, some skin. Even the mushrooms were unpleasant. Very disappointed!