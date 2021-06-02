We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken & Mushroom Risotto 400G

Tesco Finest Chicken & Mushroom Risotto 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg
Clubcard Price
Each pack
  • Energy1912kJ 454kcal
    23%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 509kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice and marinated chicken breast pieces with portobello mushrooms, butternut squash and spinach in a cream, mushroom and white wine sauce topped with Pecorino medium fat hard cheese.
  • Our risotto gives a great balance between al dente grains and creamy sauce when cooked. For a really rich flavour, we use a mix of four mushrooms baby oyster, shiitake, nameko and cep adding thyme and sweet roasted squash, plus salty Pecorino cheese, to give a savoury balance.
  • Marinated chicken breast pieces and risotto rice in a creamy mushroom and thyme sauce, finished with Pecorino shavings.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Risotto Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Salt], Chicken Breast (21%), Portobello Mushrooms (9%), Whole Milk, Butternut Squash (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Mushrooms (5%) [Baby Oyster, Shiitake, Nameko, Cep], Onion Purée, Spinach, White Wine, Regato Cheese (Milk), Semi Skimmed Milk, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Soured Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Salt], Lemon Zest, Yogurt (Milk), Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Chicken Extract, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt, Ground Bay Leaf, Sage, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave cook.
Pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins/ 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Cook on full power.
Stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (376g**)
Energy509kJ / 121kcal1912kJ / 454kcal
Fat3.3g12.5g
Saturates1.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate14.2g53.2g
Sugars1.8g6.7g
Fibre1.2g4.6g
Protein8.0g29.9g
Salt0.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

20 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Vile and tasteless!

1 stars

I should of looked at the reviews! Chewy tasteless chicken and the risotto wasn’t seasoned and the whole dish was vile.

Horrible.

1 stars

Disgusting, went in the bin after one mouthful. Very disappointing for a Finest product.

Not the best finest ready meal on offer

3 stars

Hm. This was a decent meal. But, for being a Tesco finest line I was a bit disappointed. The amount of chicken and mushroom was good, but the flavour was just lacking. It was creamy and cooked well, but, if I hadn’t of taken this to work I probably would have added some spices myself. Just to elevate it a little more. Disappointed in it from a ‘finest’ standpoint, but it was good. If it was a regular line I would have given it 4/5. The haddock risotto is much better, in my opinion.

Bland

1 stars

Tasteless for a finest range very bland

Disappointed. The chicken is bland and adds nothin

3 stars

Disappointed. The chicken is bland and adds nothing. The old recipe for mushroom risotto was much nicer

Tasteless.

1 stars

This meal was tasteless. Very disappointing.

not good

1 stars

very strange taste. was it the cheese that overpowered the rest of the ingredients or ?? I bought 2 but only ate 1 as it was pretty disgusting.

Oh dear! this dish smells awfaul and is just edibl

1 stars

Oh dear! this dish smells awfaul and is just edible. I found only two small pieces of chicken and probably a quarter of a portobello mushroom. Despite the strong taste of parmesan cheese, the dish is incredibly bland, won't be buying again.

Absolutely revolting!

1 stars

Absolutely revolting. Sticky, bland and once I had heated it, it was a claggy, almost solid mess. If I could have given it -10, I would have! I had a couple of mouthfulls, then binned it.very disappointing.

Don't bother

1 stars

I love chicken and mushroom but not this! A strong bitter almost like lemon taste overpowered it, maybe thyme. Not much chicken, some skin. Even the mushrooms were unpleasant. Very disappointed!

