Tesco Thai Green & Red Curry Meal Box 1.225Kg

Great meal
I love this meal having visited Thailand this is very authentic for a supermarket ready meal tasty without being too hot if you like it got you will need to add extra chilli
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 186kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove outer packaging.
Vegetable spring rolls not suitable microwave heating.
Prawn crackers do not require heating.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lids several times on the jasmine rice, Thai green chicken curry and Thai red chicken curry.
Place the jasmine rice, Thai green chicken curry and Thai red chicken curry on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 15 minutes.
Stir the jasmine rice, Thai green chicken curry and Thai red chicken curry well before serving with the spring rolls.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 25 mins
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Check Locally Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
1.23kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (615g)
|Energy
|781kJ / 186kcal
|4804kJ / 1143kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|41.9g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|16.3g
|Carbohydrate
|20.3g
|124.9g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|22.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|7.4g
|Protein
|10.3g
|63.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|4.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 636kJ / 150kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Rice [Jasmine Rice, Water].
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (207g)
|Energy
|636kJ / 150kcal
|1319kJ / 311kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|33.1g
|68.7g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|6.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2236kJ / 536kcal
|559kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|31.6g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 185kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Water, Coconut Cream, Green Bean (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Lemongrass Purée, Shallot, Salt, Galangal, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Green Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Tamarind Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Basil, Kaffir Lime Peel, Turmeric, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (170g)
|Energy
|776kJ / 185kcal
|1318kJ / 315kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|14.7g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Protein
|16.1g
|27.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 248kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Vegetables (48%) [Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Orange Peel, Black Sesame Seed, Yellow Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper, Seaweed.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 spring rolls (40g)
|Energy
|1036kJ / 248kcal
|415kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|11.5g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|29.4g
|11.8g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.5g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 690kJ / 165kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Red Pepper (13%), Water, Green Bean, Water Chestnut, Coconut Cream, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Lime Leaf, Muscovado Sugar, Lime Juice, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass Purée, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Seed, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cumin Powder, Basil, Cardamom, Paprika Extract, White Pepper, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (170g)
|Energy
|690kJ / 165kcal
|1172kJ / 280kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|14.2g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|15.5g
|26.3g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
