Tesco Thai Green & Red Curry Meal Box 1.225Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Thai Green & Red Curry Meal Box 1.225Kg
£ 5.00
£4.09/kg

Offer

½ of a meal
  • Energy4804kJ 1143kcal
    57%
  • Fat41.9g
    60%
  • Saturates16.3g
    82%
  • Sugars22.9g
    25%
  • Salt4.6g
    77%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked jasmine rice. Chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lemongrass sauce, with green beans. Chicken breast pieces in a red pepper, coconut and red chilli sauce. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
  For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • A taste of Thailand Jasmine rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Pack size: 1.225kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove outer packaging.
Vegetable spring rolls not suitable microwave heating.
Prawn crackers do not require heating.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lids several times on the jasmine rice, Thai green chicken curry and Thai red chicken curry.
Place the jasmine rice, Thai green chicken curry and Thai red chicken curry on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 15 minutes.
Stir the jasmine rice, Thai green chicken curry and Thai red chicken curry well before serving with the spring rolls.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1.23kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (615g)
Energy781kJ / 186kcal4804kJ / 1143kcal
Fat6.8g41.9g
Saturates2.7g16.3g
Carbohydrate20.3g124.9g
Sugars3.7g22.9g
Fibre1.2g7.4g
Protein10.3g63.0g
Salt0.8g4.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1319kJ 311kcal
      16%
    • Fat0.8g
      1%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 636kJ / 150kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Cooked Rice [Jasmine Rice, Water].

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (207g)
    Energy636kJ / 150kcal1319kJ / 311kcal
    Fat0.4g0.8g
    Saturates0.2g0.3g
    Carbohydrate33.1g68.7g
    Sugars0.1g0.2g
    Fibre0.7g1.5g
    Protein3.1g6.4g
    Salt<0.01g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy559kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.9g
      11%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (25g)
    Energy2236kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
    Fat31.6g7.9g
    Saturates2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate60.0g15.0g
    Sugars7.6g1.9g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.6g
    Salt1.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1318kJ 315kcal
      16%
    • Fat15.9g
      23%
    • Saturates7.7g
      39%
    • Sugars9.5g
      11%
    • Salt2.1g
      35%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 185kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Water, Coconut Cream, Green Bean (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Lemongrass Purée, Shallot, Salt, Galangal, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Green Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Tamarind Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Basil, Kaffir Lime Peel, Turmeric, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (170g)
    Energy776kJ / 185kcal1318kJ / 315kcal
    Fat9.3g15.9g
    Saturates4.5g7.7g
    Carbohydrate8.7g14.7g
    Sugars5.6g9.5g
    Fibre1.2g2.1g
    Protein16.1g27.3g
    Salt1.2g2.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 spring rolls
    • Energy415kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.6g
      7%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 248kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Vegetables (48%) [Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Orange Peel, Black Sesame Seed, Yellow Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper, Seaweed.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 spring rolls (40g)
    Energy1036kJ / 248kcal415kJ / 99kcal
    Fat11.5g4.6g
    Saturates5.3g2.1g
    Carbohydrate29.4g11.8g
    Sugars5.3g2.1g
    Fibre2.2g0.9g
    Protein5.5g2.2g
    Salt1.1g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1172kJ 280kcal
      14%
    • Fat12.5g
      18%
    • Saturates5.5g
      28%
    • Sugars9.1g
      10%
    • Salt1.6g
      27%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 690kJ / 165kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Red Pepper (13%), Water, Green Bean, Water Chestnut, Coconut Cream, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Lime Leaf, Muscovado Sugar, Lime Juice, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass Purée, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Seed, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cumin Powder, Basil, Cardamom, Paprika Extract, White Pepper, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (170g)
    Energy690kJ / 165kcal1172kJ / 280kcal
    Fat7.4g12.5g
    Saturates3.2g5.5g
    Carbohydrate8.4g14.2g
    Sugars5.4g9.1g
    Fibre1.6g2.8g
    Protein15.5g26.3g
    Salt0.9g1.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great meal

5 stars

I love this meal having visited Thailand this is very authentic for a supermarket ready meal tasty without being too hot if you like it got you will need to add extra chilli

