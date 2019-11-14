Tesco Chinese Chicken & Blackbean Chinese Meal Box 1.27Kg

Don't bother yuck
Why can't we put zero out of five. This is disgusting, the curry was bland and like water. The chicken was like eating erasers. The rice again bland and stodgy. Just remembered there was black bean too as I forgot I ate it it was that tasteless. The tiny spring rolls, well they are ok. The box tasted better once cut up and dipped in the so called sauces. Glad it was half price I would have been fuming if I had paid full price.
This was awful so glad I got it on offer I really didn’t even want to give it 1 star
Bland & Tasteless!!
As soon as I started to plate this meal up it did not look appetising!! The curry was tasteless & the consistency of water, the chicken in black bean was only marginally better than the curry and the rice was just bland! Only the spring rolls (which are tiny) and the prawn crackers were edible. Majority of meal ended up in the bin. I can honestly say this is the worst ready meal take away I have ever bought. If I could have returned it I would have demanded my money back!! In fact my husband said he reckoned the cardboard box it came in would have had more taste!!
Rice and noodles was terrible. We couldn't even eat them.
The worst meal I have ever eaten
A beige slurry with lumps in and a gray slurry with more lumps. Tasted as bad as it looked. How this got past any quality control I do not know. A picture on the outside of what it looked like would be good. Then you would have no expectations that it might be good.
Not coming back for more
The chicken curry was watery and lacked flavour. It was like eating wet socks! Rice was ok as was the black bean chicken, although the chicken was rather dry and suspect it was over cooked.
Not Very Good :-(
This was a bit dire, the best description was like eating rice soup as there was no thickening in the sauces. Will not be getting this again :-(