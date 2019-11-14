By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chinese Chicken & Blackbean Chinese Meal Box 1.27Kg

1(7)Write a review
Tesco Chinese Chicken & Blackbean Chinese Meal Box 1.27Kg
£ 8.00
£6.30/kg
½ of a meal
  • Energy4364kJ 1041kcal
    52%
  • Fat43.1g
    62%
  • Saturates8.2g
    41%
  • Sugars18.2g
    20%
  • Salt3.7g
    62%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice with peas and scrambled egg. Chicken breast pieces in a black bean and garlic sauce with red and green peppers. Chicken breast pieces in a spiced coconut sauce. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
  • A taste of China Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Oven 25 mins
  • Pack size: 1.27kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove outer packaging.
Vegetable spring rolls not suitable for microwave heating.
Prawn crackers do not require heating.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lids several times on the egg fried rice, chicken & black bean and Chinese chicken curry.
Place the egg fried rice, chicken & black bean and Chinese chicken curry on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 15 minutes.
Stir the egg fried rice, chicken & black bean and Chinese chicken curry well before serving with the spring rolls.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
190°C / Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1.27kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (635g)
Energy687kJ / 164kcal4364kJ / 1041kcal
Fat6.8g43.1g
Saturates1.3g8.2g
Carbohydrate17.4g110.6g
Sugars2.9g18.2g
Fibre1.7g10.8g
Protein7.4g47.2g
Salt0.6g3.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy752kJ 180kcal
      9%
    • Fat8.7g
      12%
    • Saturates2.2g
      11%
    • Sugars5.1g
      6%
    • Salt1.2g
      20%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 106kcal

    • Oven 25 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (34%), Onion, Coconut Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Chicken Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Soya Bean, Turmeric Powder, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Rice Vinegar, Molasses, Star Anise, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Chilli Powder, Spring Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Black Soya Bean, Fennel, Garlic Purée, Wheat, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Leek, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Alcohol, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Lemon Peel.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (170g)
    Energy442kJ / 106kcal752kJ / 180kcal
    Fat5.1g8.7g
    Saturates1.3g2.2g
    Carbohydrate4.5g7.7g
    Sugars3.0g5.1g
    Fibre1.5g2.6g
    Protein9.7g16.5g
    Salt0.7g1.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1923kJ 458kcal
      23%
    • Fat17.8g
      25%
    • Saturates2.5g
      13%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ / 204kcal

    • Oven 25 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (225g)
    Energy855kJ / 204kcal1923kJ / 458kcal
    Fat7.9g17.8g
    Saturates1.1g2.5g
    Carbohydrate27.1g61.0g
    Sugars0.4g0.9g
    Fibre2.5g5.6g
    Protein4.8g10.8g
    Salt0.1g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy559kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.9g
      11%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal

    • Oven 25 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (25g)
    Energy2236kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
    Fat31.6g7.9g
    Saturates2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate60.0g15.0g
    Sugars7.6g1.9g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.6g
    Salt1.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 spring rolls
    • Energy415kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.6g
      7%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 248kcal

    • Oven 25 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Vegetables (48%) [Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Orange Peel, Black Sesame Seed, Yellow Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper, Seaweed.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 spring rolls (40g)
    Energy1036kJ / 248kcal415kJ / 99kcal
    Fat11.5g4.6g
    Saturates5.3g2.1g
    Carbohydrate29.4g11.8g
    Sugars5.3g2.1g
    Fibre2.2g0.9g
    Protein5.5g2.2g
    Salt1.1g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy647kJ 154kcal
      8%
    • Fat4.2g
      6%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars8.2g
      9%
    • Salt1.3g
      22%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 370kJ / 88kcal

    • Oven 25 mins

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Water, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Sugar, Cornflour, Black Soya Bean (2%), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Treacle, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Yellow Soya Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Carrot, Leek, Alcohol, Lemon Peel.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (175g)
    Energy370kJ / 88kcal647kJ / 154kcal
    Fat2.4g4.2g
    Saturates0.4g0.7g
    Carbohydrate6.3g11.0g
    Sugars4.7g8.2g
    Fibre0.9g1.6g
    Protein9.8g17.2g
    Salt0.7g1.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

7 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Don't bother yuck

1 stars

Why can't we put zero out of five. This is disgusting, the curry was bland and like water. The chicken was like eating erasers. The rice again bland and stodgy. Just remembered there was black bean too as I forgot I ate it it was that tasteless. The tiny spring rolls, well they are ok. The box tasted better once cut up and dipped in the so called sauces. Glad it was half price I would have been fuming if I had paid full price.

This was awful so glad I got it on offer I really

1 stars

This was awful so glad I got it on offer I really didn’t even want to give it 1 star

Bland & Tasteless!!

1 stars

As soon as I started to plate this meal up it did not look appetising!! The curry was tasteless & the consistency of water, the chicken in black bean was only marginally better than the curry and the rice was just bland! Only the spring rolls (which are tiny) and the prawn crackers were edible. Majority of meal ended up in the bin. I can honestly say this is the worst ready meal take away I have ever bought. If I could have returned it I would have demanded my money back!! In fact my husband said he reckoned the cardboard box it came in would have had more taste!!

Rice and noodles was terrible. We couldn't even ea

1 stars

Rice and noodles was terrible. We couldn't even eat them.

The worst meal I have ever eaten

1 stars

A beige slurry with lumps in and a gray slurry with more lumps. Tasted as bad as it looked. How this got past any quality control I do not know. A picture on the outside of what it looked like would be good. Then you would have no expectations that it might be good.

Not coming back for more

1 stars

The chicken curry was watery and lacked flavour. It was like eating wet socks! Rice was ok as was the black bean chicken, although the chicken was rather dry and suspect it was over cooked.

Not Very Good :-(

2 stars

This was a bit dire, the best description was like eating rice soup as there was no thickening in the sauces. Will not be getting this again :-(

