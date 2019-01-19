Tesco Jasmine Rice 250G

Fab used sweet or savoury.
This is an excellent product. It has good ingredients, tastes fab., both as a savoury accompaniment or as a rice pudding with a bit sweeter and milk or milk substitute. PLEASE. KEEP SELLING THIS TESCO.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 163kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice].
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins.
Remove film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 1 serving
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (250g)
|Energy
|692kJ / 163kcal
|1730kJ / 408kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|36.3g
|90.8g
|Sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.3g
|8.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 servings.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019