Tesco Jasmine Rice 250G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Jasmine Rice 250G
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
Each pack (250g)
  • Energy1730kJ 408kcal
    20%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked jasmine rice.
  • A Taste of Thailand Long grain sticky rice Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Japanese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of Thailand
  • Long grain sticky rice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice].

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins.
Remove film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (250g)
Energy692kJ / 163kcal1730kJ / 408kcal
Fat0.4g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate36.3g90.8g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.6g1.4g
Protein3.3g8.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fab used sweet or savoury.

5 stars

This is an excellent product. It has good ingredients, tastes fab., both as a savoury accompaniment or as a rice pudding with a bit sweeter and milk or milk substitute. PLEASE. KEEP SELLING THIS TESCO.

