Tesco Bbq Sticky Pork 460G

3(5)Write a review
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1344kJ 321kcal
    16%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars24.4g
    27%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 620kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated pork in a rice vinegar, soy & hoisin sauce with mixed vegetables.
  • A Taste of Korea Made with pepper and carrot in a sweet sticky ginger and chilli sauce Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Korean flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (36%), Water, Red Pepper, Carrot, Pak Choi, Rice Vinegar, Honey, Ginger Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Rice Wine, Sesame Oil, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Water, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Corn Starch, Red Chilli, Plum Purée, Aniseed, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Glucose Syrup, Yellow Bean, Rice, Glucose, Cinnamon Powder, Powder Fennel, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Wheat, Chilli Powder, Ground Star Anise, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Pierce film lid several times.
800W/ 900W 5 mins 30 secs/ 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Pierce film lid several times.
800W/ 900W 10 mins / 8 mins
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating from frozen.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (217g**)
Energy620kJ / 148kcal1344kJ / 321kcal
Fat7.2g15.5g
Saturates1.8g3.9g
Carbohydrate13.9g30.1g
Sugars11.3g24.4g
Fibre0.7g1.5g
Protein6.7g14.5g
Salt0.8g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 460g typically weighs 434g.--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely great tasty flavour...

5 stars

Hot Hot Hot

1 stars

Chilli explosion expected sweet not too hot too eat.

Contents bears no relationship to sleeve photograp

2 stars

Very little meat and too much spice!

1 stars

If you can find any pork in this then you’re lucky. Incredibly spicy and fairly unpleasant. Now I remember why I shouldn’t order ready meals from Tesco.

Was so nice I wished I had brought two

5 stars

