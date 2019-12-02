By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Coconut Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 450G

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Coconut Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2405kJ 569kcal
    28%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a cream and coconut sauce with cooked jasmine rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of Vietnam. Creamy coconut curry infused with cumin and star anise Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Vietnamese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of Vietnam. Creamy coconut curry infused with cumin and star anise Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Vietnamese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of Vietnam
  • Creamy coconut curry infused with cumin and star anise
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (20%), Water, Onion, Ginger Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut Cream, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Anchovy (Fish), Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Grass, Lime Juice, Star Anise, Tamarind Paste, Lime Leaf, Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Black Treacle, Yellow Bean, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Cumin Powder, Lemon Grass Purée, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek, Molasses, Coriander Seed, Kaffir Lime Peel, Carrot, Leek, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Coriander, Turmeric Extract, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, White Pepper, Garlic, Parsley, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove label and lid.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy535kJ / 127kcal2405kJ / 569kcal
Fat2.3g10.4g
Saturates1.1g5.1g
Carbohydrate19.4g87.2g
Sugars1.8g7.9g
Fibre0.5g2.3g
Protein6.8g30.7g
Salt0.4g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

It's just chicken in yellow gravy

Do not bother, awful

1 stars

This used to be lovely, but they have changed the recipe and now it is dire, chicken dry and sauce like gelatine - and awful texture and taste and even the rice is now gluggy. Shame, as before it was wonderful.

worst one out of them all tastes of sick

1 stars

worst one out of them all tastes of sick

Not the best!

3 stars

I'm afraid my son was not impressed with this; bland and dry chicken pieces, sauce just okay. We will not be buying this again.

delicious!

5 stars

DELICIOUS!!!! This curry is so tasty, just what I needed after a long day. Quick and easy but totally yummy

Just don't...!

1 stars

So bad, I was moved to write my first ever Tesco's review! It was just awful - the chicken pieces had a strange, slimy texture inside that made me feel ill, a few mouthfuls more and I had to throw it away... never again!

I was so looking forward to eating this but am rea

1 stars

I was so looking forward to eating this but am really disappointed. Although the flavour and smell was fairly authentic, the quality of chicken pieces really let it down. There were some pieces of chicken breast, however the majority of the chicken in the meal was tough, chewy and sinewy - there was lumps of hard fat attached to some of the chicken pieces which was awful to eat - in fact, I couldn’t eat it (thank goodness I had a napkin to discretely remove it) Please Tesco - revise what you are putting in your meals - we prefer less meat at better quality/cuts Will not recommend or buy again

Delicious, better any other ready meal!

5 stars

Delicious, better any other ready meal!

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Healthy Living Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here