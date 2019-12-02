Tesco Coconut Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 450G

Horrible
It's just chicken in yellow gravy
Do not bother, awful
This used to be lovely, but they have changed the recipe and now it is dire, chicken dry and sauce like gelatine - and awful texture and taste and even the rice is now gluggy. Shame, as before it was wonderful.
worst one out of them all tastes of sick
worst one out of them all tastes of sick
Not the best!
I'm afraid my son was not impressed with this; bland and dry chicken pieces, sauce just okay. We will not be buying this again.
delicious!
DELICIOUS!!!! This curry is so tasty, just what I needed after a long day. Quick and easy but totally yummy
Just don't...!
So bad, I was moved to write my first ever Tesco's review! It was just awful - the chicken pieces had a strange, slimy texture inside that made me feel ill, a few mouthfuls more and I had to throw it away... never again!
I was so looking forward to eating this but am rea
I was so looking forward to eating this but am really disappointed. Although the flavour and smell was fairly authentic, the quality of chicken pieces really let it down. There were some pieces of chicken breast, however the majority of the chicken in the meal was tough, chewy and sinewy - there was lumps of hard fat attached to some of the chicken pieces which was awful to eat - in fact, I couldn’t eat it (thank goodness I had a napkin to discretely remove it) Please Tesco - revise what you are putting in your meals - we prefer less meat at better quality/cuts Will not recommend or buy again
Delicious, better any other ready meal!
Delicious, better any other ready meal!