Tesco Chicken Pad Thai 400G

Dreadful
Totally tasteless. Chicken chunks like rubber and I nearly forgot the one cashew nut !!!
Delicious
Really rich & delicious. Full of flavour. One of my favourite ready meals.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 128kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Chicken Breast (25%), Water, Bean Sprouts, Savoy Cabbage, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nut (1.5%), Cornflour, Rice Wine, Tamarind Paste, Sugar, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Garlic Purée, Ginger, Onion, Lime Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Palm Sugar, Salt, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Chicken, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate], Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cayenne Pepper, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Wheat.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove film lid. Heat a lightly oiled heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir fry for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand
Pack contains 1 serving
Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (377g**)
|Energy
|536kJ / 128kcal
|2145kJ / 510kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|16.9g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|59.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.5g
|Protein
|7.0g
|28.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions, 400g pack typically weighs 377g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 servings.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
