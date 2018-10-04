By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Pad Thai 400G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Pad Thai 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2145kJ 510kcal
    26%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in soy, fish and tamarind sauces with rice noodles, vegetables and onions.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of Thailand Flat rice noodles and cashews dressed in a sweet tamarind sauce. Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of Thailand
  • Flat rice noodles and cashew dressed in a sweet tamarind sauce
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Chicken Breast (25%), Water, Bean Sprouts, Savoy Cabbage, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nut (1.5%), Cornflour, Rice Wine, Tamarind Paste, Sugar, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Garlic Purée, Ginger, Onion, Lime Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Palm Sugar, Salt, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Chicken, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate], Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cayenne Pepper, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove film lid. Heat a lightly oiled heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir fry for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (377g**)
Energy536kJ / 128kcal2145kJ / 510kcal
Fat4.2g16.9g
Saturates0.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate14.8g59.1g
Sugars1.7g6.8g
Fibre1.1g4.5g
Protein7.0g28.1g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions, 400g pack typically weighs 377g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Dreadful

1 stars

Totally tasteless. Chicken chunks like rubber and I nearly forgot the one cashew nut !!!

Delicious

5 stars

Really rich & delicious. Full of flavour. One of my favourite ready meals.

