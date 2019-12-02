Tesco Finest Korean Inspired Bbq Beef 400G

It is a tad too hot and there is not enough of it.
It is a tad too hot and there is not enough of it. Should be double the amount of meat and broccoli.
Somewhat spicy.
Great flavour tough a rather messy appearance.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 620kJ / 147kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Rice, Water], Beef (13%), Onion, Tenderstem® Broccoli (7%), Apple Purée, Cabbage, Honey, Rice Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Kimchi Style Marinade (1.5%) [Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol), Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Chilli Flakes], Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli, Alcohol, Onion Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin, Oregano, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Allspice, Pimento Extract.
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins / 3½ mins
For best results heat in the microwave.
Put on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|620kJ / 147kcal
|2287kJ / 541kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|24.6g
|90.8g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|16.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.8g
|Protein
|6.4g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|2.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.
|-
|-
This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
