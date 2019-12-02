By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Korean Inspired Bbq Beef 400G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Korean Inspired Bbq Beef 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Each pack
  • Energy2287kJ 541kcal
    27%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars16.6g
    18%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 620kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Beef in a chilli sauce with Tenderstem® broccoli, kimchi style cabbage and cooked sticky rice.
  • Tender silverside beef  in a rich, spicy sauce with tangy kimchi style cabbage and crunchy broccoli.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Rice, Water], Beef (13%), Onion, Tenderstem® Broccoli (7%), Apple Purée, Cabbage, Honey, Rice Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Kimchi Style Marinade (1.5%) [Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol), Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Chilli Flakes], Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli, Alcohol, Onion Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin, Oregano, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Allspice, Pimento Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins / 3½ mins
For best results heat in the microwave.
Put on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Do not reheat.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy620kJ / 147kcal2287kJ / 541kcal
Fat2.2g8.2g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate24.6g90.8g
Sugars4.5g16.6g
Fibre1.3g4.8g
Protein6.4g23.6g
Salt0.7g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.--

Safety information

This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

It is a tad too hot and there is not enough of it.

2 stars

It is a tad too hot and there is not enough of it. Should be double the amount of meat and broccoli.

Somewhat spicy.

4 stars

Great flavour tough a rather messy appearance.

