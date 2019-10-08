Tesco Teriyak Beef Noodles 400G

Not one to buy again!
I have to agree with the other reviews; this dish is not worth buying as it is too sweet and there are not many noodles, my son who loves most things Japanese, left half of it.
Meh.
Overly sweet, no heat to it. Meat felt like it was full of fillers. Vegetables were ok. Disappointed.
Hated it.
I have tried most of the ready meals and most of them are great, but I think this one is disgusting. It just seems like nice beef and noodles with a big mound of white sugar poured all over it. It tastes so sickly sweet and there is a huge amount of sugar in the ingredients. I wish I read them before buying it. Horrid.