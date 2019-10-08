By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Teriyak Beef Noodles 400G

£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1633kJ 388kcal
    19%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars18.3g
    20%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Beef in a rice wine, honey and soy sauce with vegetables and cooked noodles.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of Japan Fine noodles dressed in a soy and rice wine sauce with crunchy cabbage Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Japanese flavour combinations to create aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of Japan
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Beef (17%), Water, Red Pepper (7%), Bean Sprouts, Spring Greens (5%), Shiitake Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Demerara Sugar, Rice Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Corn Starch, Garlic Purée, Honey, Salt, Ginger, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Soya Bean, Sugar, Ginger Powder, Wheat, Red Chilli Purée, Yellow Bean, Yeast Extract Powder, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Spring Onion, Black Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ground Star Anise, Black Beans, Cinnamon Powder, Ground Fennel Seed, Clove Powder, Lemon Peel Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy455kJ / 108kcal1633kJ / 388kcal
Fat2.6g9.2g
Saturates0.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate15.2g54.6g
Sugars5.1g18.3g
Fibre1.5g5.5g
Protein5.2g18.8g
Salt0.6g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 359g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not one to buy again!

1 stars

I have to agree with the other reviews; this dish is not worth buying as it is too sweet and there are not many noodles, my son who loves most things Japanese, left half of it.

Meh.

1 stars

Overly sweet, no heat to it. Meat felt like it was full of fillers. Vegetables were ok. Disappointed.

Hated it.

1 stars

I have tried most of the ready meals and most of them are great, but I think this one is disgusting. It just seems like nice beef and noodles with a big mound of white sugar poured all over it. It tastes so sickly sweet and there is a huge amount of sugar in the ingredients. I wish I read them before buying it. Horrid.

