Tesco Chinese Inspired Party Food Selection 52 Pieces Serves 15-17

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1263kJ / 303kcal
Product Description
- 13 chicken wontons, 13 vegetable spring rolls, 13 duck spring rolls and 13 prawn (Pandalus borealis, Pandalus jordani) toast served with a sweet chilli dipping sauce and a hoisin dip.
- A selection of Chinese favourites including 13 crispy spring rolls with shredded duck, 13 spring rolls with crunchy vegetables, 13 prawn toasts topped with sesame seeds, 13 crispy chicken wontons and served with hoisin and sweet chilli dips. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 984g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. To defrost dips: place the sealed dip pots in a bowl of hot water. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/ Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 minutes Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 12 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/ Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15 minutes Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 15 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging.
Do not heat dips.
190ºC/ Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 - 12 minutes (chilled)/15 mins (frozen).
Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat.
Number of uses
13 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
984g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One duck spring roll (18g)
|Energy
|1263kJ / 303kcal
|227kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|29.9g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Red Pepper, Potato, Peas, Rice Flour, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Chilli Powder.,
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Muscovado Sugar, Water, Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Soya Bean, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Aniseed, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel).,
INGREDIENTS: Duck (16%) [Duck, Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Star Anise, Ginger, Cinnamon, Clove], Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spring Onion, Rice Flour, Onion, Sugar, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Salt, Sesame Oil, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Fennel, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Clove.,
INGREDIENTS: Bread [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (25%), Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, White Pepper.,
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli (2%), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fructose, Soya Bean, Red Pepper Concentrate, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Onion Concentrate, Rice Flour, Wheat.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (9%), Red Pepper (9%), Cabbage (9%), Rice Flour, Spring Onion (5%), Sweetcorn, Soya Bean, Bean Sprouts, Water Chestnut, Potato Starch, Water, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Plum, Cornflour, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Acetic Acid, Thickener (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. To defrost dips: place the sealed dip pots in a bowl of hot water. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
13 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One chicken wonton (18g) Per 100g Per 3.9g Energy 1059kJ / 252kcal 191kJ / 45kcal 1146kJ / 270kcal 45kJ / 11kcal Fat 9.2g 1.7g 1.8g 0.1g Saturates 0.7g 0.1g 0.9g <0.1g Carbohydrate 29.5g 5.3g 61.3g 2.4g Sugars 2.6g 0.5g 42.3g 1.6g Fibre 2.5g 0.5g 0.6g 0.0g Protein 11.6g 2.1g 1.9g 0.1g Salt 0.9g 0.2g 1.9g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
