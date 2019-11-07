By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Activia Muesli Fruit 0% Fat Yogurts 4X120g

£ 2.60
£0.54/100g
Each 120g serving contains
  • Energy281 kJ 66 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Fat Free Yogurt with Muesli and Sweeteners
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • We are on a mission to help you feel good inside out*.
  • Along with our carefully selected milk and unique blend of 5 ferments, we added a tasty mixture of raisins, whole grains and hazelnuts to our recipe.
  • We made sure that every delicious mouthful of Activia is perfectly balanced with a creamy texture each pot is also packed with billions of live cultures.
  • Activia. Helps you feel good from the inside out*.
  • Because that's what really counts.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • 0% fat
  • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
  • Source of fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480G
  • No added sugar
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Oligofructose (Fibre), Muesli (8%) (Raisin (1.5%), Wholegrain Wheat (0.9%), Wheat Bran, Hazelnut (0.5%), Wholegrain Oat), Natural Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May contain other types of Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6° max.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts? Get in touch:
  • UK 0808-144-9451
Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (120g)% RI* (120g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)234/55281/663
Fat (g)0.50.6<1
of which saturates (g)<0.1<0.1<1
Carbohydrate (g)7.28.63
of which sugars (g)6.37.68
Fibre (g)1.61.9-
Protein (g)4.85.812
Salt (g)0.150.183
Calcium (mg) (% RI*)165 (21%)19725
* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Lovely

5 stars

One of the nicest yogurts I’ve tried.

Watery

1 stars

Was far too runny was like water

