Sheba Pouch Jelly Poultry 6 Pack X 50G
Product Description
- Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- Sheba Fresh Choice luxury wet cat food for adult cats with 6 x 50g
- Premium cat food trays with Poultry in jelly
- Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- Complete pet food for adult cats.
- Delicately sliced pieces, served in a tender gravy. Perfect servings for fresh-tasting cat food every mealtime. A wonderful way to keep your feline friend interested, time after time. Available in 50g cat food pouches.
- At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs.
- For overweight cats reduce daily amount.
- How?
- Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 3 kg 5, Pouch + Dry Food: 3 + 15 g
- Pouch Only: 4 kg 6, Pouch + Dry Food: 4 + 15 g
- Pouch Only: 5 kg 7, Pouch + Dry Food: 4 + 25 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of Sheba® wet and dry food.
- 37 kcal/50 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- 0800 5974322
- www.uk.sheba.com
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
6 x 50g ℮
- With Chicken
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, including 4% Turkey), Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): protein: 7.7 fat content: 4.8 inorganic matter: 1.7 crude fibres 0.3 moisture 85 Vitamin D3 200 IU Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.4 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.3 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.9 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.2 mg Cassia gum: 1600 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.7 Fat content: 4.8 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 85 Vitamin D3 200 IU Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.4 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.3 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.9 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.2 mg Cassia gum: 1600 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, including 4% Poultry), Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.7 Fat content: 4.8 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 85 Vitamin D3 200 IU Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.4 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.3 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.9 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.2 mg Cassia gum: 1600 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
