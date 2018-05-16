Yankee Votive Cherry Vanilla

- Home Inspiration™ by Yankee Candle® is a brand created by the world's best-selling and best-known candle company. Inspired by the everyday pleasure of home. Home Inspiration by Yankee Candle combines contemporary style and trusted fragrance.
- A range of home fragrance products and giftsets designed to offer choice with quality at the heart of everything we do.
- Our trusted experts have created a unique range of fragrances carefully chosen to suit everyday living adding warmth and comfort to your home.
- Sweet indulgence … a treat to savor of perfectly ripe, plump cherries and rich, creamy vanilla
- Up to 15 hours of burn time
Information
Warnings
- Contains: Octabenzone. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Trim your wick to 3mm before each burn.
- Always use with a votive holder.
- Candles can cause fires.
- Never leave a burning candle unattended.
- Keep out of the reach of children and pets.
- Do not place lit candle near flammable materials or draughts.
- Place on a stable, heat resistant surface.
- The votive holder may become hot (handle carefully).
- Remove all packaging before you light the candle.
- Do not burn the candle all the way down, stop burning the candle when the candle wax is 1cm from the bottom.
Net Contents
49g
Safety information
Using Product Information
