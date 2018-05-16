Moma Porridge Coconut & Chia 60G

Product Description
- Instant oat porridge with coconut & chia seeds
- momafoods.co.uk/sustainability
- Pot - Plastic - Check Locally
- Lid - Plastic - Check Locally
- Sleeve - Card - Widely Recycled
- Seal - Foil - Widely Recycled
- Please separate sleeve from pot and wash pot before recycling
- Making oats more awesome
- British jumbo oats
- We've gone lidless
- High in fibre
- Dairy and gluten free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 60G
- High in fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (77%), Coconut Milk Powder (11%) (Coconut Milk (90%), Corn Maltodextrin, Corn Starch), Desiccated Coconut (8%), Chia Seeds (2.5%), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts & Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. For best before see base of pot.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Peel back seal, but do not remove
- 2. Pour boiling water to fill line inside the pot
- 3. Stir it up. The water level will drop but don't refill
- 4. Replace seal by folding it over the pot rim
- 5. Wait 3-5 minutes, and tuck in!
- Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.
Recycling info
Lid. Check Locally Pot. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g
|Energy
|1777kJ
|1066kJ
|-
|424kcal
|254kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|10.4g
|of which saturates
|11.9g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|32.0g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|9.4g
|5.6g
|Protein
|10.9g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.00g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020