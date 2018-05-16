By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moma Porridge Coconut & Chia 60G

Moma Porridge Coconut & Chia 60G
£ 1.30
£2.17/100g

Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge with coconut & chia seeds
  • momafoods.co.uk/sustainability
  • Pot - Plastic - Check Locally
  • Lid - Plastic - Check Locally
  • Sleeve - Card - Widely Recycled
  • Seal - Foil - Widely Recycled
  • Please separate sleeve from pot and wash pot before recycling
  • Making oats more awesome
  • British jumbo oats
  • We've gone lidless
  • High in fibre
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (77%), Coconut Milk Powder (11%) (Coconut Milk (90%), Corn Maltodextrin, Corn Starch), Desiccated Coconut (8%), Chia Seeds (2.5%), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts & Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before see base of pot.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back seal, but do not remove
  • 2. Pour boiling water to fill line inside the pot
  • 3. Stir it up.  The water level will drop but don't refill
  • 4. Replace seal by folding it over the pot rim
  • 5. Wait 3-5 minutes, and tuck in!
  • Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.

Recycling info

Lid. Check Locally Pot. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x 55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g
Energy 1777kJ1066kJ
-424kcal254kcal
Fat 17.4g10.4g
of which saturates 11.9g7.1g
Carbohydrate 53.3g32.0g
of which sugars 3.7g2.2g
Fibre 9.4g5.6g
Protein 10.9g6.5g
Salt 0.01g0.00g

