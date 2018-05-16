- - Soap dispensing washing up tool.
- - Anti-grease technology so stays cleaner and efficient for longer.
- - H27.5 cm x W5.8 cm x D3.8 cm
- Quick and easy washing up.
- Long and comfortable handle.
- General Purpose refills available
- Spontex Dishmop is the perfect tool to tackle all of your washing up, it's ideal for when you only need to wash up a few dirty dishes or want to freshen up your favourite mug before your next cuppa. It is designed with a long and comfortable handle and a leak proof cap so all you have to do is pour your favourite washing up liquid into the Dishmop and you're ready to go! The washing up liquid will be dispensed through the sponge, when it's run out just refill it over and over again. Just like Spontex Washups, the scourer is made to the highest quality and with anti-grease technology so it does not retain grease and stays cleaner and efficient for even longer. Two different types of refills are available: General Purpose, ideal for everyday washing up and Non Scratch, perfect for more delicate cleaning needs.
- Preparation and Usage:
- Fill dishmop with washing up liquid and close cap. Washing up liquid will be dispensed through the sponge. Only use in water under 40°C. Do not use on delicate surfaces. It is recommended to test on an inconspicuous spot before use. Do not use with bleach or aggressive detergents. Rinse the head before first use.
- Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.
- ® Registered Trade Mark.
- © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2014.
