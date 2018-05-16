Spontex General Purpose Refill 3 Pack

- - General Purpose refill for Spontex Dishmop.
- - Anti-grease technology so stays cleaner and efficient for longer.
- - H14.5 cm x W8 cm x D3.8 cm
- Ultra efficient.
- Strong and long lasting.
- Ideal for everyday washing up.
- Spontex Dishmop General Purpose Refills are ultra efficient and long lasting. They are ideal for all your everyday washing up. Just like Spontex Washups, the scourer is made to the highest quality and with anti-grease technology so it does not retain grease and stays cleaner for even longer. The refills are easy to replace: simply remove the current head by gently pressing the clip on the underside of the handle and then slide the new refill until it clicks into place.
- Preparation and Usage:
- Only use in water under 40°C. Do not use on delicate surfaces. It is recommended to test on an inconspicuous spot before use. Do not use with bleach or aggressive detergents. Rinse the head before first use.
- Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.
