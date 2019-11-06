By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rainbow Cake

1.5(16)Write a review
Tesco Rainbow Cake
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
Per 72g
  • Energy1418kJ 339kcal
    17%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars35.1g
    39%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1962kJ / 468kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake filled and coated with multi coloured frostings, finished with sugar confectionery.
  • HAND DECORATED Filled and covered with multi coloured frostings for a vibrant cake
  • HAND DECORATED Filled and covered with multi coloured frostings for a vibrant cake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Frostings (58%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Citric Acid, Colours (Riboflavins, Beetroot Red), Spirulina Concentrate, Glucose Syrup.

Frostings contain: Sugar, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Palm Stearin, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika, Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Citric Acid, Safflower Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 72g
Energy1962kJ / 468kcal1418kJ / 339kcal
Fat23.0g16.6g
Saturates8.8g6.4g
Carbohydrate62.5g45.2g
Sugars48.5g35.1g
Fibre0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.6g1.9g
Salt0.30g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Don't buu

1 stars

I wish I had read the reviews before buying this cake, I like sweet things but this was sickly sweet and had a bit of a chemical taste to the frosting. My birthday guests had a small slice each, some didn't finish. Unfortunately it tasted so bad that the rest went in the bin. Very disappointing.

Disappointing

2 stars

Very disappointing! There was way too much frosting / buttercream which tasted very artificial. There were 6 of us who had a slice of cake and none ate it! Looks good, the sponge is fine, but the flavour of the frosting ruined the whole thing...

Too sweet

2 stars

I chose this cake for my daughter's birthday because she dislikes fondant icing. This cake looked quite nice but was so sickly sweet that even the children didn't eat much. It was quite dry inside and really could have used some nice buttercream.

Looks good but doesn’t taste great

2 stars

Looks lovely but was so sweet and sickly that most people didn’t eat it and it went in the bin.

I bought the cake to celebrate my son finishing ex

2 stars

I bought the cake to celebrate my son finishing exams. The appearance of the cake is good and the quality of the sponge was ok, but the icing tastes like whipped sugary lard, and is so overpowering (not only does it cover the cake, it also separates the layers), that for the first time ever, most of the cake has gone uneaten - in a household of teens and adults. I would not recommend this cake at all. If Tesco wishes to improve the cake in the future, I would recommend using half the amount of icing and incorporating butter cream and some tangy jam to break up the sweetness.

So sweet it's inedible

1 stars

I bought this cake for my stepson's 11th birthday. He picked it himself. Horrible cake. It is the sweetest cake I have ever come across in my life - the cake itself is so sweet it's difficult to tell where the frosting ends and the cake begins. It's so sweet that it is almost inedible. I appreciate that it's a cake and therefore meant to be sweet but this takes you so far over the sweet line it is unbelievable.

Nice idea, but a total fail

2 stars

Bought yesterday for my daughters birthday party- she chose it herself because she loved the rainbow design! But what a disappointment the cake was, there was SO MUCH frosting on the outside of the cake, it’s looked like it was ‘melting’ after only having for a couple of hours at home. And because there was so much frosting not only on the outside, but on the layers on the inside, it was just ridiculously sweet (and I love a sweet cake). We somehow managed to serve the cake (collapsing as we sliced) to the kids, but binned the rest as it was just a big pile of rainbow mess :(

Disappointed

3 stars

Cake was tasty but it was all lopsided and didn’t look good , i was very disappointed.

Looks great only tastes rank.

1 stars

Looks great. Tastes awfully thick fake butter icing is disgusting. So spoiled my daughter's 13th birthday party.

Looks great,far too sweet

2 stars

Looks great but was way too sweet for me and my family.

1-10 of 16 reviews

