Adnams Copper House Gin & Tonic 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Copper House Gin and Tonic Water with Natural Flavourings and Quinine.
  • Our trophy-winning gin is handcrafted from the finest East Anglian malted barley and six carefully selected botanicals. We've combined this with our unique tonic to create the perfect ready-to-drink Southwold G&T. Cheers!
  • We have developed our own tonic water to be the perfect accompaniment to our award winning gin. Making this the perfect Adnams gin-dulgence.
  • Perfectly mixed with Adnams tonic
  • Handcrafted spirits
  • Handcrafted & copper stilled in the heart of Southwold
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served with plenty of ice and fresh orange zest

Warnings

  • Remember, you can have too much of a good thing.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

