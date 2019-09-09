Adnams Copper House Gin & Tonic 250Ml
Product Description
- Copper House Gin and Tonic Water with Natural Flavourings and Quinine.
- Our trophy-winning gin is handcrafted from the finest East Anglian malted barley and six carefully selected botanicals. We've combined this with our unique tonic to create the perfect ready-to-drink Southwold G&T. Cheers!
- We have developed our own tonic water to be the perfect accompaniment to our award winning gin. Making this the perfect Adnams gin-dulgence.
- Perfectly mixed with Adnams tonic
- Handcrafted spirits
- Handcrafted & copper stilled in the heart of Southwold
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served with plenty of ice and fresh orange zest
Warnings
- Remember, you can have too much of a good thing.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
- adnams.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
