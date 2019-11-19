Hop House 13 Lager 6 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Lager
- Hop House 13 Lager continues the journey that started in September 2014 when GUINNESS celebrated the quality and craft of brewing, with the launch of The Brewer's Project. The Brewer's Project is about a group of enterprising brewers who are on a quest to explore new recipes, reinterpret old ones and collaborate freely to bring exciting beers to life. The new lager became the third release from The Brewer's Project, joining Dublin Porter and West Indies Porter.
- Hop House 13 is a delicious double-hopped lager, brewed with Irish barley and aromatic hops and continues Guinness's 256 years of heritage and brewing excellence at St. James's Gate, Dublin. It's a crisp and full-flavoured lager with subtle malty notes and fresh hop aromas with hints of Apricot and Peach. If you like to try new and interesting lagers, then Hop House 13 offers more character, flavour and taste.
- Hop House 13 is a premium crafted lager double-hopped for more taste and character. Its named after a 100 year old building at Saint James Brewery in Dublin where Hops are still stored today
- Hop House 13 is brewed with Guinness yeast, Irish barley and the best of hops from both Australia and USA - Galaxy, Topaz, (AUS) and Mosaic (USA)
- Hop House 13 has a sweet fruity aroma, with hints of Apricot and Peach, and subtle malt notes breaking through. It is full flavoured while still being crisp and hoppy (but not bitter) with a refreshing clean finish
- Hop House 13 is best served between 3-5°C
- Hop House 13 is brewed with the famous Guinness yeast strain and is double hopped for more taste and Character
- Are you a beer drinker looking for more character and depth from your lager, then Hop House 13 will appeal to you
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.65
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Guiness & Co.,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- Guiness & Co.,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml
